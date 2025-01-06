Bright Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
20.4
20.4
20.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.43
10.43
10.37
17.77
Net Worth
29.43
30.83
30.77
38.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
1.83
3.62
0.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.06
32.66
34.39
38.68
Fixed Assets
0.38
4.3
4.42
4.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.49
0.72
0.94
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
25.46
25.28
26.06
31
Inventories
1.41
4.93
2.19
9.42
Inventory Days
140.2
Sundry Debtors
9.91
12.58
6.33
9.07
Debtor Days
134.99
Other Current Assets
21.16
22.48
24.05
24.21
Sundry Creditors
-3.35
-9.58
-2.78
-4.28
Creditor Days
63.7
Other Current Liabilities
-3.67
-5.13
-3.73
-7.42
Cash
3.66
2.27
2.91
2.98
Total Assets
30.07
32.65
34.39
38.67
