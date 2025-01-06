iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Solar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.9
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bright Solar Ltd

Bright Solar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

1.06

4.02

9.54

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.42

-0.41

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.55

-1.68

-3.34

Working capital

-0.8

0.2

15.14

-2.42

Other operating items

Operating

-1.03

0.3

17.06

3.66

Capital expenditure

0

3.91

0.43

0.06

Free cash flow

-1.02

4.21

17.49

3.72

Equity raised

35.59

35.06

22.17

17.37

Investing

0.05

0.23

0

0

Financing

1.13

0.9

1.89

4.08

Dividends paid

0.2

0.25

0.2

0

Net in cash

35.94

40.65

41.76

25.18

QUICKLINKS FOR Bright Solar Ltd

