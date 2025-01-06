Bright Solar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
1.06
4.02
9.54
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.42
-0.41
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.55
-1.68
-3.34
Working capital
-0.8
0.2
15.14
-2.42
Other operating items
Operating
-1.03
0.3
17.06
3.66
Capital expenditure
0
3.91
0.43
0.06
Free cash flow
-1.02
4.21
17.49
3.72
Equity raised
35.59
35.06
22.17
17.37
Investing
0.05
0.23
0
0
Financing
1.13
0.9
1.89
4.08
Dividends paid
0.2
0.25
0.2
0
Net in cash
35.94
40.65
41.76
25.18
