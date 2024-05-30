iifl-logo-icon 1
Bright Solar Ltd Board Meeting

Bright Solar CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting2 Oct 20242 Oct 2024
Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 02, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Jun 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 BRIGHT : 03-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 07, 2024, and the said meeting commenced at 05.30 p.m. and concluded at 08.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Bright Solar Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024.

