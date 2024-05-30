|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Oct 2024
|2 Oct 2024
|Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 BRIGHT : 03-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 07, 2024, and the said meeting commenced at 05.30 p.m. and concluded at 08.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Bright Solar Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Bright Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024.
