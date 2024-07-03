Bright Solar Ltd Summary

Bright Solar Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Bright Solar Private Limited at Ahmedabad on April 23, 2010. Consequently upon the conversion of the Company into public limited company, the name of the Company was changed to Bright Solar Limited on January 29, 2018.Founded by Mr. Piyushkumar Thumar in 2010; the Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of solar pump and pumping system & other solar products and Infrastructure projects which includes Rural water supply projects & EPC projects of Water treatment & Sewerage treatment plant unit. Solar Water Pumping System consists of an inverter, a pump, and a PW array.The Company is a MNRE registered Channel Partner to get direct subsidy for Solar Water Pump System in all over India. The Company is a System Integrator of Solar PV Water Pumping System. The Company has all ISO/CE/BEE/IEC certifications and Valid Test Report as per MNRE specifications.The Company has well established relationship with leading solar energy players like Waaree, Solex, Kosol, Shivam, El-sol, Vcproject etc. During 2013-14, as a sub-contractor, the company executed a project for design, marketing, supply, installation & commissioning of solar water pumping systems with an aggregate capacity of 2832 KW for Waaree, which was the principal contractor. The Company is also assigned NSIC-D&B-SMERA Rating of SE 2B which indicates High performance capability and moderate financial strength.The Companys products are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Further, Solar water pumps, DC solar pump controllers and solar pump inverters are STQC certified by Electronics and Quality Development Centre (EQDC), Ghandhinagar. The solar water pumping systems are also approved by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.In 2017-18, the Company started providing consultancy services for acquiring projects and tender bidding after identifying competent client on tender to tender basis. In addition, it added water supply, sewerages and infra project in its service portfolio. It started manufacturing AC/DC Solar Pump at Kathwada GIDC, Ahmedabad in 2018. The Company came up with a Public Offer of issuing 54,00,000 equity shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 19.44 Crores in April, 2018.