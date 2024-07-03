Summary

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Private Limited dated July 01, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April24, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Led by the Promoter, Mr. Bipin Bihari Das Mohapatra in year 2008, the Company is presently engaged into the business of manufacturing of Electric Equipments, including Electrical Panels, Instrument Transformers, and Vacuum Contactors and Capacitor Switches. In addition to production and manufacturing, they are providing services related to operation including establishment of electrical infrastructure which involves power quality audit, site analysis, online cloud based multiple monitoring and data analysis for better management to reduce losses at Transmission, Distribution and User level. It is also managing electrical distribution network for distribution companies (DISCOMs). Further, Company is also into engineering and execution of turnkey projects which involves supply, installation, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical infrastructure up to 33 KV, managing greenfield LED streetlight and technical operation and maintenance of electrical division in Odisha. At present, the two manufacturing plants are situated at Nashik, Mah

