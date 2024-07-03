iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

155.75
(4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open156
  • Day's High156.15
  • 52 Wk High191.9
  • Prev. Close148.75
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 68.35
  • Turnover (lac)196.24
  • P/E103.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.35
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)288.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

156

Prev. Close

148.75

Turnover(Lac.)

196.24

Day's High

156.15

Day's Low

150

52 Week's High

191.9

52 Week's Low

68.35

Book Value

24.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

288.43

P/E

103.3

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.80%

Non-Promoter- 1.00%

Institutions: 1.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.52

1.82

1.82

1.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.57

14.14

11.24

8.83

Net Worth

45.09

15.96

13.06

10.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

56.53

46.09

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

56.53

46.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.35

View Annually Results

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Private Limited dated July 01, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April24, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Led by the Promoter, Mr. Bipin Bihari Das Mohapatra in year 2008, the Company is presently engaged into the business of manufacturing of Electric Equipments, including Electrical Panels, Instrument Transformers, and Vacuum Contactors and Capacitor Switches. In addition to production and manufacturing, they are providing services related to operation including establishment of electrical infrastructure which involves power quality audit, site analysis, online cloud based multiple monitoring and data analysis for better management to reduce losses at Transmission, Distribution and User level. It is also managing electrical distribution network for distribution companies (DISCOMs). Further, Company is also into engineering and execution of turnkey projects which involves supply, installation, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical infrastructure up to 33 KV, managing greenfield LED streetlight and technical operation and maintenance of electrical division in Odisha. At present, the two manufacturing plants are situated at Nashik, Mah
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹288.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is 103.3 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹68.35 and ₹191.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 128.49%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -14.78% and 1 Month at -3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.81 %
Institutions - 1.00 %
Public - 38.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.