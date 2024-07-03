Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹156
Prev. Close₹148.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹196.24
Day's High₹156.15
Day's Low₹150
52 Week's High₹191.9
52 Week's Low₹68.35
Book Value₹24.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)288.43
P/E103.3
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.52
1.82
1.82
1.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.57
14.14
11.24
8.83
Net Worth
45.09
15.96
13.06
10.65
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
56.53
46.09
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
56.53
46.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Private Limited dated July 01, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April24, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Led by the Promoter, Mr. Bipin Bihari Das Mohapatra in year 2008, the Company is presently engaged into the business of manufacturing of Electric Equipments, including Electrical Panels, Instrument Transformers, and Vacuum Contactors and Capacitor Switches. In addition to production and manufacturing, they are providing services related to operation including establishment of electrical infrastructure which involves power quality audit, site analysis, online cloud based multiple monitoring and data analysis for better management to reduce losses at Transmission, Distribution and User level. It is also managing electrical distribution network for distribution companies (DISCOMs). Further, Company is also into engineering and execution of turnkey projects which involves supply, installation, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical infrastructure up to 33 KV, managing greenfield LED streetlight and technical operation and maintenance of electrical division in Odisha. At present, the two manufacturing plants are situated at Nashik, Mah
The Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹288.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is 103.3 and 6.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹68.35 and ₹191.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 128.49%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -14.78% and 1 Month at -3.75%.
