Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

149.65
(-0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Akanksha Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202415 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters AKANKSHA : 27-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 20, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 27, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. Revised Outcome (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Auditors report for the period ended March 31, 2024 Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange about Publish Audited Results Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 has been cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 28, 2024.

Akanksha Power: Related News

No Record Found

