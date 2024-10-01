Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. Revised Outcome . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 26, 2024 Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation with Respect to the Notice of EGM dated October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)