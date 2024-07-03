Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Private Limited dated July 01, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April24, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Led by the Promoter, Mr. Bipin Bihari Das Mohapatra in year 2008, the Company is presently engaged into the business of manufacturing of Electric Equipments, including Electrical Panels, Instrument Transformers, and Vacuum Contactors and Capacitor Switches. In addition to production and manufacturing, they are providing services related to operation including establishment of electrical infrastructure which involves power quality audit, site analysis, online cloud based multiple monitoring and data analysis for better management to reduce losses at Transmission, Distribution and User level. It is also managing electrical distribution network for distribution companies (DISCOMs). Further, Company is also into engineering and execution of turnkey projects which involves supply, installation, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of electrical infrastructure up to 33 KV, managing greenfield LED streetlight and technical operation and maintenance of electrical division in Odisha. At present, the two manufacturing plants are situated at Nashik, Maharashtra.Akanksha was founded in 2008 with a vision to provide sustainable and reliable power solutions to its customers; and from 2008 to 2010, Company was engaged in the trading of Capacitors, which were procured from EPCOS India Private Limited, currently known as TDK Electronics. The major commercial operation of the Company started in year 2010, as an input based rural power distribution franchise (DF) in Khaira Electrical Subdivision, Balasore, Odisha. In 2013, the Company established manufacturing facilities and started production of APFC Panels to provide Power Quality Solution. Besides, it got into a new sector of business, i.e., turnkey construction of High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) electrical infrastructure including 33/11 KV Substations, Distribution Substations etc. In 2016, Company launched new products like Current Transformer (CT), Potential Transformer (PT), and Residual Voltage Transformer (RVT) , used to measure current and voltage in electrical systems. In 2018, the Company got the Greenfield LED Street Light projects on turnkey basis in 12 districts of Odisha and is providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the next 7 years.Later, in 2019, the Company launched another new product, Vacuum Contactors, which are used in heavy-duty applications and designed to operate reliably even in harsh environments. Additionally, it introduced capacitor switches that help control power systems more efficiently. The Company launched an Initial Public Offer of 49,98,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares.