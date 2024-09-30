|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.