Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)