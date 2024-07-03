Summary

Shilchar Technologies Ltd, incorporated in January, 1986 offers Transformer and related products. The Company manufactures distributor transformers, which are used to transform power voltage from transmission point to the end users. The Companys products include R-core transformers and parts, EI lamination, and distribution and power transformers. Its other products include plastic bobbins, torroidal transformers metering current transformers (CTs) and potential transformers (PTs). The Company manufactures and test transformers upto 66 kilovolt (KV) Class and 15 megavolt ampere (MVA) capacity. The bobbins are manufactured on an 80 tons capacity machine. The Company also manufactures telecom and data transformers with engineering support from Custom Magnetics, United States. The company began manufacturing of R Core Transformers in the year 1989 in collaboration with a Japanese Company. Over a period of time, driven by the spirit of enterprise and the market demand, STL has diversified in to different type of transformers and cores catering to a wide cross section of the industry segments ranging from highly competitive consumer goods to the tech savy industrial segment, both at home and abroad. Backed by a state of the art manufacturing facility and ably supported by trained manpower and competitive pricing strategy, today Shilchar holds a dominant position and is recognized as a world class manufacturer of transformers and cores. The wide range of industry segments served is

