Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹8,520
Prev. Close₹8,429.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,194.47
Day's High₹8,650
Day's Low₹8,010
52 Week's High₹8,899
52 Week's Low₹2,525.25
Book Value₹336.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,137.17
P/E59.62
EPS141.38
Divi. Yield0.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.63
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.96
117.63
75.96
62.52
Net Worth
209.59
121.44
79.77
66.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
180.18
117.81
71.27
87.53
yoy growth (%)
52.93
65.29
-18.57
-19.83
Raw materials
-140.61
-91.29
-51.66
-63.44
As % of sales
78.04
77.48
72.48
72.48
Employee costs
-7.69
-6.67
-6.78
-4.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.11
7.23
1.98
8.16
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.51
-2.59
-1.15
Tax paid
-5.07
-1.7
-0.49
-2.29
Working capital
24.06
-0.4
13.37
2.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.93
65.29
-18.57
-19.83
Op profit growth
104.14
211.76
-67.64
-46.49
EBIT growth
114.89
172.3
-63.37
-52.11
Net profit growth
154.24
268.71
-74.46
-52.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alay J Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Reshma Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Zarksis J Parabia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Varma
Whole-time Director
Aashay Alay Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mauli Mehta
Independent Director
Rakesh Dhanraj Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shilchar Technologies Ltd
Summary
Shilchar Technologies Ltd, incorporated in January, 1986 offers Transformer and related products. The Company manufactures distributor transformers, which are used to transform power voltage from transmission point to the end users. The Companys products include R-core transformers and parts, EI lamination, and distribution and power transformers. Its other products include plastic bobbins, torroidal transformers metering current transformers (CTs) and potential transformers (PTs). The Company manufactures and test transformers upto 66 kilovolt (KV) Class and 15 megavolt ampere (MVA) capacity. The bobbins are manufactured on an 80 tons capacity machine. The Company also manufactures telecom and data transformers with engineering support from Custom Magnetics, United States. The company began manufacturing of R Core Transformers in the year 1989 in collaboration with a Japanese Company. Over a period of time, driven by the spirit of enterprise and the market demand, STL has diversified in to different type of transformers and cores catering to a wide cross section of the industry segments ranging from highly competitive consumer goods to the tech savy industrial segment, both at home and abroad. Backed by a state of the art manufacturing facility and ably supported by trained manpower and competitive pricing strategy, today Shilchar holds a dominant position and is recognized as a world class manufacturer of transformers and cores. The wide range of industry segments served is
Read More
The Shilchar Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8046.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is ₹6137.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is 59.62 and 25.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilchar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is ₹2525.25 and ₹8899 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shilchar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.33%, 3 Years at 313.76%, 1 Year at 222.12%, 6 Month at 31.89%, 3 Month at 51.37% and 1 Month at 1.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.