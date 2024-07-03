iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shilchar Technologies Ltd Share Price

8,046.85
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8,520
  • Day's High8,650
  • 52 Wk High8,899
  • Prev. Close8,429.3
  • Day's Low8,010
  • 52 Wk Low 2,525.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,194.47
  • P/E59.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value336.71
  • EPS141.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,137.17
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shilchar Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

8,520

Prev. Close

8,429.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,194.47

Day's High

8,650

Day's Low

8,010

52 Week's High

8,899

52 Week's Low

2,525.25

Book Value

336.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,137.17

P/E

59.62

EPS

141.38

Divi. Yield

0.15

Shilchar Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

arrow

Shilchar Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shilchar Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.01%

Non-Promoter- 3.77%

Institutions: 3.77%

Non-Institutions: 32.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shilchar Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.63

3.81

3.81

3.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

201.96

117.63

75.96

62.52

Net Worth

209.59

121.44

79.77

66.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

180.18

117.81

71.27

87.53

yoy growth (%)

52.93

65.29

-18.57

-19.83

Raw materials

-140.61

-91.29

-51.66

-63.44

As % of sales

78.04

77.48

72.48

72.48

Employee costs

-7.69

-6.67

-6.78

-4.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.11

7.23

1.98

8.16

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.51

-2.59

-1.15

Tax paid

-5.07

-1.7

-0.49

-2.29

Working capital

24.06

-0.4

13.37

2.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.93

65.29

-18.57

-19.83

Op profit growth

104.14

211.76

-67.64

-46.49

EBIT growth

114.89

172.3

-63.37

-52.11

Net profit growth

154.24

268.71

-74.46

-52.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shilchar Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shilchar Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alay J Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Reshma Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Zarksis J Parabia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Varma

Whole-time Director

Aashay Alay Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mauli Mehta

Independent Director

Rakesh Dhanraj Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shilchar Technologies Ltd

Summary

Shilchar Technologies Ltd, incorporated in January, 1986 offers Transformer and related products. The Company manufactures distributor transformers, which are used to transform power voltage from transmission point to the end users. The Companys products include R-core transformers and parts, EI lamination, and distribution and power transformers. Its other products include plastic bobbins, torroidal transformers metering current transformers (CTs) and potential transformers (PTs). The Company manufactures and test transformers upto 66 kilovolt (KV) Class and 15 megavolt ampere (MVA) capacity. The bobbins are manufactured on an 80 tons capacity machine. The Company also manufactures telecom and data transformers with engineering support from Custom Magnetics, United States. The company began manufacturing of R Core Transformers in the year 1989 in collaboration with a Japanese Company. Over a period of time, driven by the spirit of enterprise and the market demand, STL has diversified in to different type of transformers and cores catering to a wide cross section of the industry segments ranging from highly competitive consumer goods to the tech savy industrial segment, both at home and abroad. Backed by a state of the art manufacturing facility and ably supported by trained manpower and competitive pricing strategy, today Shilchar holds a dominant position and is recognized as a world class manufacturer of transformers and cores. The wide range of industry segments served is
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shilchar Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Shilchar Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8046.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is ₹6137.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shilchar Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is 59.62 and 25.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilchar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is ₹2525.25 and ₹8899 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shilchar Technologies Ltd?

Shilchar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.33%, 3 Years at 313.76%, 1 Year at 222.12%, 6 Month at 31.89%, 3 Month at 51.37% and 1 Month at 1.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shilchar Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shilchar Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.01 %
Institutions - 3.78 %
Public - 32.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shilchar Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.