Shilchar Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

8,070.05
(1.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:20:00 PM

Shilchar Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 24th October, 2024 of the Company considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above and as required under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We request you to kindly take the above notice on your records. Further the trading window close period in respect of dealing in equity shares has already commenced from 1st July 2024 for Insiders Directors connected persons and the Designated employees of the Company and will end 48 hours after the results. Financial Result of First Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The 4th Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2024 And Recommendation Of Dividend If Any On Equity Shares. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH APRIL, 2024 Board Recommended Dividend of 125% (I.e. Rs. 12.5/- per share) on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For the Quarter & Year Ended as on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
SHILCHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

