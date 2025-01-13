Shilchar Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.63
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.96
117.63
75.96
62.52
Net Worth
209.59
121.44
79.77
66.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
17.03
8.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.06
2.83
2.69
2.53
Total Liabilities
212.65
124.27
99.49
77.01
Fixed Assets
45.19
38.98
35.98
36.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.43
6.93
0
1.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.53
0.52
0.64
Networking Capital
86.24
68.55
62.11
36.18
Inventories
59.56
23.12
31.53
27.21
Inventory Days
63.87
84.29
Sundry Debtors
93.62
92.11
69
30.88
Debtor Days
139.77
95.66
Other Current Assets
13.51
7.35
8.58
8.87
Sundry Creditors
-54.91
-36.3
-35.68
-27.99
Creditor Days
72.27
86.71
Other Current Liabilities
-25.54
-17.73
-11.32
-2.79
Cash
60.16
9.28
0.89
1.98
Total Assets
212.64
124.27
99.5
77.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.