Shilchar Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8,242
(2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

180.18

117.81

71.27

87.53

yoy growth (%)

52.93

65.29

-18.57

-19.83

Raw materials

-140.61

-91.29

-51.66

-63.44

As % of sales

78.04

77.48

72.48

72.48

Employee costs

-7.69

-6.67

-6.78

-4.52

As % of sales

4.27

5.66

9.52

5.17

Other costs

-12.45

-10.33

-9.77

-10.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.91

8.77

13.71

11.57

Operating profit

19.41

9.51

3.05

9.42

OPM

10.77

8.07

4.28

10.77

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.51

-2.59

-1.15

Interest expense

-1.07

-2.16

-1.46

-1.25

Other income

3.35

2.39

2.98

1.15

Profit before tax

19.11

7.23

1.98

8.16

Taxes

-5.07

-1.7

-0.49

-2.29

Tax rate

-26.55

-23.63

-24.71

-28.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.04

5.52

1.49

5.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.04

5.52

1.49

5.86

yoy growth (%)

154.24

268.71

-74.46

-52.25

NPM

7.79

4.68

2.1

6.7

