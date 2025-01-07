Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
180.18
117.81
71.27
87.53
yoy growth (%)
52.93
65.29
-18.57
-19.83
Raw materials
-140.61
-91.29
-51.66
-63.44
As % of sales
78.04
77.48
72.48
72.48
Employee costs
-7.69
-6.67
-6.78
-4.52
As % of sales
4.27
5.66
9.52
5.17
Other costs
-12.45
-10.33
-9.77
-10.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.91
8.77
13.71
11.57
Operating profit
19.41
9.51
3.05
9.42
OPM
10.77
8.07
4.28
10.77
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.51
-2.59
-1.15
Interest expense
-1.07
-2.16
-1.46
-1.25
Other income
3.35
2.39
2.98
1.15
Profit before tax
19.11
7.23
1.98
8.16
Taxes
-5.07
-1.7
-0.49
-2.29
Tax rate
-26.55
-23.63
-24.71
-28.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.04
5.52
1.49
5.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.04
5.52
1.49
5.86
yoy growth (%)
154.24
268.71
-74.46
-52.25
NPM
7.79
4.68
2.1
6.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.