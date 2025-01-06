iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilchar Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8,046.85
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Shilchar Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.11

7.23

1.98

8.16

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.51

-2.59

-1.15

Tax paid

-5.07

-1.7

-0.49

-2.29

Working capital

24.06

-0.4

13.37

2.84

Other operating items

Operating

35.52

2.61

12.27

7.54

Capital expenditure

1.56

0.53

27.58

0.44

Free cash flow

37.08

3.15

39.85

7.99

Equity raised

124.43

114.32

106.06

91.13

Investing

-1.26

1.26

-6.03

-6.27

Financing

8.88

-0.56

1.44

9.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.76

Net in cash

169.14

118.17

141.32

102.81

