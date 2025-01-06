Shilchar Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.11
7.23
1.98
8.16
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.51
-2.59
-1.15
Tax paid
-5.07
-1.7
-0.49
-2.29
Working capital
24.06
-0.4
13.37
2.84
Other operating items
Operating
35.52
2.61
12.27
7.54
Capital expenditure
1.56
0.53
27.58
0.44
Free cash flow
37.08
3.15
39.85
7.99
Equity raised
124.43
114.32
106.06
91.13
Investing
-1.26
1.26
-6.03
-6.27
Financing
8.88
-0.56
1.44
9.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.76
Net in cash
169.14
118.17
141.32
102.81
