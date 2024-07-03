Shilchar Technologies Ltd Summary

Shilchar Technologies Ltd, incorporated in January, 1986 offers Transformer and related products. The Company manufactures distributor transformers, which are used to transform power voltage from transmission point to the end users. The Companys products include R-core transformers and parts, EI lamination, and distribution and power transformers. Its other products include plastic bobbins, torroidal transformers metering current transformers (CTs) and potential transformers (PTs). The Company manufactures and test transformers upto 66 kilovolt (KV) Class and 15 megavolt ampere (MVA) capacity. The bobbins are manufactured on an 80 tons capacity machine. The Company also manufactures telecom and data transformers with engineering support from Custom Magnetics, United States. The company began manufacturing of R Core Transformers in the year 1989 in collaboration with a Japanese Company. Over a period of time, driven by the spirit of enterprise and the market demand, STL has diversified in to different type of transformers and cores catering to a wide cross section of the industry segments ranging from highly competitive consumer goods to the tech savy industrial segment, both at home and abroad. Backed by a state of the art manufacturing facility and ably supported by trained manpower and competitive pricing strategy, today Shilchar holds a dominant position and is recognized as a world class manufacturer of transformers and cores. The wide range of industry segments served is a proof of our versatility. Today Shilchar is the much sought after destination for industries looking out for international quality transformers at an equally competitive price tag. Shilchar can truly be called a One stop shop for transformers.Shilchar has UL and CSA approvals for its transformers, Shilchars caters directly to the Market requirement as well through its franchisees in different parts of the country. It provides an extensive range of Linear Transformers from R-core to EI and Toroidal to Current transformers. These transformers can be supplied according to customer specific requirement in terms of thermal insulation, cut-offs, static-magnetic shielding, special mounting, epoxy molding, vacuum impregnation, etc.Apart from these, the Company also manufacture Standard Line transformers for R-core as well as Toroidal Models. These standard line transformers are available for 9/18V output, 12/24V output and isolation transformers for 115/230V output. The input for all the above transformers is 115 V/230V. These standard line transformers meet CSA and CE standards as well as class B insulation system. It can dispatch these transformers within 24 hours of receiving the confirmed order.In 2010, the Company manufactured and supplied Special Purpose Transformers; further, it manufactured and supplied Inverter Transformers for Solar Power Projects of more than 200 MW in 2012; In 2015, it started the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility to increase the capacity from 1000 MVA per year to 4000 MVA per year. As part of the expansion plans, it established a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture transformers up to 132kV Class in 2016-17; later on, it designed, manufactured and commissioned their first 150KV Class Transformers in 2018.