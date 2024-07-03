iifl-logo-icon 1
Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd Share Price

509.4
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open529
  • Day's High529
  • 52 Wk High669.9
  • Prev. Close529.65
  • Day's Low505.25
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)150.27
  • P/E169.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,005.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

529

Prev. Close

529.65

Turnover(Lac.)

150.27

Day's High

529

Day's Low

505.25

52 Week's High

669.9

52 Week's Low

140

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,005.56

P/E

169.76

EPS

3.12

Divi. Yield

0

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.64%

Foreign: 73.64%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 25.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.74

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.34

14.6

11.11

8.45

Net Worth

48.08

14.62

11.13

8.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

149.67

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

149.67

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.64

View Annually Results

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd

Summary

Australian Premium Solar India Limited was originally incorporated as Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited vide Certificate ofIncorporation dated May 23, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited, dated November 28, 2013. Further, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the recognised brands in the solar industry, which is in the business of manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panels and Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services thereof. The Company has modern manufacturing facility at Tajpur, Sabarkantha, Gujarat that helps in delivering quality and latest technology products into the industry. The products manufactured by the Company are used in residential, agricultural and commercial installations. The Company presently manufacture two types of solar panels: (i) Monocrystalline Solar Panel; and (ii) Polycrystalline Solar Panel. Thedifference between both lies in their integral raw material i.e., solar cell. Solar cell is typically made of semi
Company FAQs

What is the Australian Premium Solar India Ltd share price today?

The Australian Premium Solar India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹509.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is ₹1005.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is 169.76 and 21.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Australian Premium Solar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is ₹140 and ₹669.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd?

Australian Premium Solar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 260.31%, 6 Month at -14.08%, 3 Month at 21.38% and 1 Month at 2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.64 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 25.75 %

