Summary

Australian Premium Solar India Limited was originally incorporated as Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited vide Certificate ofIncorporation dated May 23, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited, dated November 28, 2013. Further, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the recognised brands in the solar industry, which is in the business of manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panels and Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services thereof. The Company has modern manufacturing facility at Tajpur, Sabarkantha, Gujarat that helps in delivering quality and latest technology products into the industry. The products manufactured by the Company are used in residential, agricultural and commercial installations. The Company presently manufacture two types of solar panels: (i) Monocrystalline Solar Panel; and (ii) Polycrystalline Solar Panel. Thedifference between both lies in their integral raw material i.e., solar cell. Solar cell is typically made of semi

