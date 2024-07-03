Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹529
Prev. Close₹529.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹150.27
Day's High₹529
Day's Low₹505.25
52 Week's High₹669.9
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,005.56
P/E169.76
EPS3.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.74
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.34
14.6
11.11
8.45
Net Worth
48.08
14.62
11.13
8.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
149.67
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
149.67
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd
Summary
Australian Premium Solar India Limited was originally incorporated as Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited vide Certificate ofIncorporation dated May 23, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited, dated November 28, 2013. Further, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the recognised brands in the solar industry, which is in the business of manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panels and Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services thereof. The Company has modern manufacturing facility at Tajpur, Sabarkantha, Gujarat that helps in delivering quality and latest technology products into the industry. The products manufactured by the Company are used in residential, agricultural and commercial installations. The Company presently manufacture two types of solar panels: (i) Monocrystalline Solar Panel; and (ii) Polycrystalline Solar Panel. Thedifference between both lies in their integral raw material i.e., solar cell. Solar cell is typically made of semi
Read More
The Australian Premium Solar India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹509.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is ₹1005.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is 169.76 and 21.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Australian Premium Solar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Australian Premium Solar India Ltd is ₹140 and ₹669.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Australian Premium Solar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 260.31%, 6 Month at -14.08%, 3 Month at 21.38% and 1 Month at 2.38%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.