Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd Summary

Australian Premium Solar India Limited was originally incorporated as Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited vide Certificate ofIncorporation dated May 23, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the company was changed from Australian Solar Panel (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited, dated November 28, 2013. Further, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Australian Premium Solar (India) Private Limited to Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the recognised brands in the solar industry, which is in the business of manufacturing of Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panels and Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services thereof. The Company has modern manufacturing facility at Tajpur, Sabarkantha, Gujarat that helps in delivering quality and latest technology products into the industry. The products manufactured by the Company are used in residential, agricultural and commercial installations. The Company presently manufacture two types of solar panels: (i) Monocrystalline Solar Panel; and (ii) Polycrystalline Solar Panel. Thedifference between both lies in their integral raw material i.e., solar cell. Solar cell is typically made of semiconductor materials such as silicon wafers and it is an integral part of any solar powered device. In Monocrystalline Panels, solar cells are typically more efficient and have a darker, uniform appearance due to their single-crystal structure allowing for bus bars (Copper coated thin strip) to be placed more strategically without significant visual impact. On the other hand, Polycrystalline solar cells have a blue or speckled appearance due to their multiple crystal structures, bus bars may need to be positioned to accommodate the less uniform appearance of these cells.Apart from these, the Company provide installation services for solar panels and solar pumps. It undertake installation services under this segment for household and industrial end users, while also provide solar pump installation services for agricultural end users which enable us to supply their manufactured solar panels along with solar pumps. Till August 31, 2023, the Company has served more than 10,000 customers towards installation of solar modules out of which more than 9500 has been roof top installation for residential use and more than 1300 solar pumps installation for agricultural use.The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 5200000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.