To the Members of

AUSTRALIAN PREMIUM SOLAR (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of AUSTRALIAN PREMIUM SOLAR (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard..

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Comparative financial information of the company for the year ended 31st March 2022 included in the statement, is based on the previously issued statutory financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022 were audited by the predecessor auditor vide their audit report dated 5th September 2022

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

7. The Company has not paid any managerial remuneraton during the year, hence section 197 of the Companies Act is not applicable.

8. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

• The Company does not have any pending litigation which would have impact on its financial statements.

• The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

• There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

• The Company has advanced no funds or loaned or invested other than disclosed if any under Notes to accounts (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

• No funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

• Based on audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis- statement.

• The Company has not declared any dividend during the financial year ended March 2024.

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 we report that:

(I) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by management at reasonable intervals under a phased programme of verification. As informed by the Management physical verification of fixed assets was carried out in the previous year. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of the immovable properties as disclosed in schedule of fixed assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including ROU). Thus, the sub clause (d) of (i) of para 3 is not applicable to the Company.

e) The Company does not hold any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Thus, the sub clause (e) of (i) of para 3 is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a), 3 (iii) (b), 3 (iii) (c), 3 (iii) (d), 3 (iii) (e), 3 (iii) (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in respect of any loans to any party covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has made no investments which are covered under provision of Section 186 of the Act. Hence the clause is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to extent notified.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the government has not specified the company for maintaining the cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies act. Accordingly, clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion,

a) the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, GST, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Value added tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Thus, the said clause of the order is not applicable.

(ix) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank or Government as at the Balance sheet date.

b) The company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) Company has not availed any working capital loan facility from the bank. Thus, the said sub para (c) is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, associate or Joint ventures. Thus, the said sub para (e) is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, associate or Joint ventures. Thus, the said sub para (f) is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) During the year the company have raised the moneys by way of initial public offer and details of the same are given as under:

Objectof the Issue Amount (Rs.in Lakh) Fund Utilised (Rs. In Lakh) Amount of Deviation ( Rs.in Lakh) 1. Funding Capital Expenses 335.06 335.06 - 2. Working Capital requirement 1702.82 1702.82 - 3. General Corporate Purpose 700.00 351.27 348.73 4. Public Issue Expenses 70.12 77.62 (7.50)

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the current financial year.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) As there are no frauds, hence sub para (b) of clause (xi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

c) Whistle blower complaints if any received during the year were considered by us.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under AS and Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) The company does not have formal internal audit system during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, hence the sub para (b) is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company, hence the said sub para (c) and (d) of the clause (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the current financial year or in preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence said clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us including the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and on the basis of Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the explanation given to us and based on our scrutiny of the books of accounts, Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable for the financial year 2023-24 and hence the said clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) As the company does not have any Subsidiary, associate or JV, hence it is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statement. Accordingly, the said clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AUSTRALIAN PREMIUM SOLAR (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information & according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.