|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Jan 2025
|Convening an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, the 09th day of January, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to seek necessary approval of the members, for all the above proposals. Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16.12.2024) Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27.12.2024) Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025) APS: Australian Premium Solar (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizer report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.