Websol Energy System Ltd Share Price

1,732.35
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open1,789.9
  • Day's High1,845
  • 52 Wk High1,865
  • Prev. Close1,770.8
  • Day's Low1,685.1
  • 52 Wk Low 257.6
  • Turnover (lac)4,116.2
  • P/E141.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.52
  • EPS12.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,521.23
  • Div. Yield0
Websol Energy System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,789.9

Prev. Close

1,770.8

Turnover(Lac.)

4,116.2

Day's High

1,845

Day's Low

1,685.1

52 Week's High

1,865

52 Week's Low

257.6

Book Value

54.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,521.23

P/E

141.04

EPS

12.45

Divi. Yield

0

Websol Energy System Ltd Corporate Action

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Websol Energy System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Websol Energy System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 71.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Websol Energy System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.21

38.8

36.64

55.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.51

152.48

154.95

118

Net Worth

107.72

191.28

191.59

173.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

153.59

195.54

68.55

183.27

yoy growth (%)

-21.45

185.21

-62.59

-38.1

Raw materials

-93.31

-158.78

-59.97

-138.7

As % of sales

60.75

81.2

87.47

75.67

Employee costs

-9.01

-9.45

-9.46

-8.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.62

-5.56

-28.89

4.79

Depreciation

-15.35

-15.46

-15.49

-14.24

Tax paid

-1.41

19.38

-0.05

0

Working capital

7.83

17.39

-9.44

87.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.45

185.21

-62.59

-38.1

Op profit growth

549.85

-121.13

-248

-41.08

EBIT growth

3,544.65

-102.73

-270.61

-85.17

Net profit growth

934.13

-122.66

-705.16

-93.92

Websol Energy System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Websol Energy System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sohan Lal Agarwal

Independent Director

D Kaushik

Non Executive Director

Vasanthi Sreeram

Independent Director

Kushal Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raju Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Websol Energy System Ltd

Summary

Websol Energy System Limited (formerly Websol SI Energy Systems Limited) was incorporated in February, 1990. The Company is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that customers worldwide have come to trust. Over the years the company has established a reputation for making highly reliable photovoltaic modules for various domestic, commercial and Industrial applications.Websol has picked up many awards and accolades in addition to international certifications making it one of the few technologically independent manufacturers of solar cells and modules in India. Webel Solar monocrystalline PV modules are manufactured to the strictest engineering guidelines to meet the most stringent International quality standards requirement. Websol was awarded the prestigious PV GAP mark in 2005. Webel Solar modules are approved as per IEC 61215, IEC 61730 and UL 1703 standards as well as FM requirements by various reputed institutes like Underwriters laboratories Inc , TUV Rhienland Germany, EuroTest Laboratori S.R.l Italy and CSA International Canada. Websol is also ISO 9001.2000 certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc for Quality management Systems . These awards and certification have generated confidence in customers about the commit
Company FAQs

What is the Websol Energy System Ltd share price today?

The Websol Energy System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1732.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Websol Energy System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Websol Energy System Ltd is ₹7521.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Websol Energy System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Websol Energy System Ltd is 141.04 and 40.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Websol Energy System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Websol Energy System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Websol Energy System Ltd is ₹257.6 and ₹1865 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Websol Energy System Ltd?

Websol Energy System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 139.55%, 3 Years at 120.87%, 1 Year at 570.38%, 6 Month at 200.67%, 3 Month at 71.54% and 1 Month at 32.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Websol Energy System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Websol Energy System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.71 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 71.81 %

