Summary

Websol Energy System Limited (formerly Websol SI Energy Systems Limited) was incorporated in February, 1990. The Company is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that customers worldwide have come to trust. Over the years the company has established a reputation for making highly reliable photovoltaic modules for various domestic, commercial and Industrial applications.Websol has picked up many awards and accolades in addition to international certifications making it one of the few technologically independent manufacturers of solar cells and modules in India. Webel Solar monocrystalline PV modules are manufactured to the strictest engineering guidelines to meet the most stringent International quality standards requirement. Websol was awarded the prestigious PV GAP mark in 2005. Webel Solar modules are approved as per IEC 61215, IEC 61730 and UL 1703 standards as well as FM requirements by various reputed institutes like Underwriters laboratories Inc , TUV Rhienland Germany, EuroTest Laboratori S.R.l Italy and CSA International Canada. Websol is also ISO 9001.2000 certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc for Quality management Systems . These awards and certification have generated confidence in customers about the commit

