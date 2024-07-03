Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,789.9
Prev. Close₹1,770.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,116.2
Day's High₹1,845
Day's Low₹1,685.1
52 Week's High₹1,865
52 Week's Low₹257.6
Book Value₹54.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,521.23
P/E141.04
EPS12.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.21
38.8
36.64
55.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.51
152.48
154.95
118
Net Worth
107.72
191.28
191.59
173.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
153.59
195.54
68.55
183.27
yoy growth (%)
-21.45
185.21
-62.59
-38.1
Raw materials
-93.31
-158.78
-59.97
-138.7
As % of sales
60.75
81.2
87.47
75.67
Employee costs
-9.01
-9.45
-9.46
-8.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.62
-5.56
-28.89
4.79
Depreciation
-15.35
-15.46
-15.49
-14.24
Tax paid
-1.41
19.38
-0.05
0
Working capital
7.83
17.39
-9.44
87.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.45
185.21
-62.59
-38.1
Op profit growth
549.85
-121.13
-248
-41.08
EBIT growth
3,544.65
-102.73
-270.61
-85.17
Net profit growth
934.13
-122.66
-705.16
-93.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sohan Lal Agarwal
Independent Director
D Kaushik
Non Executive Director
Vasanthi Sreeram
Independent Director
Kushal Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raju Sharma
Summary
Websol Energy System Limited (formerly Websol SI Energy Systems Limited) was incorporated in February, 1990. The Company is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that customers worldwide have come to trust. Over the years the company has established a reputation for making highly reliable photovoltaic modules for various domestic, commercial and Industrial applications.Websol has picked up many awards and accolades in addition to international certifications making it one of the few technologically independent manufacturers of solar cells and modules in India. Webel Solar monocrystalline PV modules are manufactured to the strictest engineering guidelines to meet the most stringent International quality standards requirement. Websol was awarded the prestigious PV GAP mark in 2005. Webel Solar modules are approved as per IEC 61215, IEC 61730 and UL 1703 standards as well as FM requirements by various reputed institutes like Underwriters laboratories Inc , TUV Rhienland Germany, EuroTest Laboratori S.R.l Italy and CSA International Canada. Websol is also ISO 9001.2000 certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc for Quality management Systems . These awards and certification have generated confidence in customers about the commit
The Websol Energy System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1732.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Websol Energy System Ltd is ₹7521.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Websol Energy System Ltd is 141.04 and 40.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Websol Energy System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Websol Energy System Ltd is ₹257.6 and ₹1865 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Websol Energy System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 139.55%, 3 Years at 120.87%, 1 Year at 570.38%, 6 Month at 200.67%, 3 Month at 71.54% and 1 Month at 32.58%.
