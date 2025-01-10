To,
The Members of
Websol Energy System Limited
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Websol Energy System Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial statement including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the
Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.
|Key Audit Matter
|Auditors Response
|
Recognition of Deferred tax assets and liabilities
Deferred tax assets pertaining to Unabsorbed depreciation and carried forward losses has been continued in the books of accounts in this year. Recognition of deferred tax assets and liabilities is based on expected utilization and/ or reversal thereof considering the managements projection of future taxable income of the company. This involves estimation of future operations and profitability based on assumptions and anticipations which may be in variance with the actual happening.
|
Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the recognition of deferred tax assets include the following:
Information Other than the Financial Statements
and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged
with Governance for the Financial statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the
Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative
but to do so.
That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing
the companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the
Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
future events or conditions may cause the Company to
cease to continue as a going concern.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)
Rules, 2014.
or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
Further, as per information and explanation provided to us, during the course of our audit we
did not come across any instance of the audit trail
feature being tampered with.
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.
For G.P. Agrawal & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No. - 302082E
(CA. Sunita Kedia)
Partner
Membership No. 060162 UDIN: 24060162BKAJUU9921
Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 29th day of May, 2024
"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report
Statement referred to in paragraph ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Websol Energy System Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024:
|
|b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.
|c) Based on our examination of records provided to us, we report that the title in respect of self-constructed building (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.
|d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
|e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder amended from time to time. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
|(ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its inventory. Further, no material discrepancy noted on physical verification of inventories with the books of accounts.
|b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.
|(iii) The Company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
|(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the company has not provided any loans, investments, guarantee, security on which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
|(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.
|(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the cost records and accounts has not been prescribed by the Government under section 148 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
|(vii) a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, the there was no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below:
|b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 10,695.14 lakh that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:
|Sl.
No.
|Name of the Statute
|Nature of dues
|Period to which pertain
|Amount (Rs. In
Lakhs)
|Forum where dispute is pending
|1
|Central Excise Act, 1944
|Excise Duty
|October,
2006 to
October, 2007
|57.12
|High court, Kolkata
|2
|Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952
|Employee Provident Fund
|February,
2018 to
March, 2024
|15.82
|EPFO
|3
|Income Tax Act, 1956
|Income Tax
|A.Y. 2017
|7,304.32
|CPC
|4
|Income Tax Act, 1956
|Income Tax
|A.Y. 2018
|572.92
|CPC
|5
|Income Tax Act, 1956
|Income Tax
|A.Y. 2019
|114.86
|CPC
|6
|Income Tax Act, 1956
|Income Tax
|A.Y. 2020
|330.75
|CPC
|7
|Income Tax Act, 1956
|Income Tax
|A.Y. 2021
|2,299.35
|CPC
|(viii) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have neither come across nor have been informed of transactions which were previously not recorded in books of account and that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.
|(ix) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.
|b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders.
|c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans raised during the year were applied for the purposes for which they were raised by the Company.
|d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.
|e) The company has no subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e)and (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.
|(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
|b) The Company had issued shares on a preferential basis amounting to Rs. 3,818 lakhs comprising of 34,08,929 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each of the Company during the year at the rates as required by the provisions of SEBI ICDR. The company has also obtained necessary boards approval and has complied with the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Act.
|Nature of Dues
|Amount (Rs. in lakh)
|Period of which the amount relates
|Date of Payment
|Central excise duty
|230.42
|November, 1996 to June, 2001
|Not yet paid
|(xi) a) During the course of our examination of books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such cases by the management;
|b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.
|c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph xi (c) of the order is not applicable.
|(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.
|(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.
|(xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.
|b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.
|(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year under the provisions of section 192 of the Act. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
|(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
|b) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a CIC (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
|(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and as per records examined by us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,205.58 Lakh and Rs. 296.50 lakh during the financial year and immediately preceding financial year respectively.
|(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
|(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
|(xx) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial records, the Company is not required to spend towards Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b)of the Order is not applicable for the year on the company.
|(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
For G.P. Agrawal & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No. - 302082E
Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 29th day of May, 2024
(CA. Sunita Kedia)
Partner
Membership No. 060162 UDIN: 24060162BKAJUU9921
"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Websol Energy System Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating
effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over
Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls
Over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material
misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria
established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.
For G.P. Agrawal & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No. - 302082E
(CA. Sunita Kedia)
Partner
Membership No. 060162 UDIN: 24060162BKAJUU9921
Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 29th day of May, 2024
