In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Websol Energy System Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial statement including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Recognition of Deferred tax assets and liabilities Deferred tax assets pertaining to Unabsorbed depreciation and carried forward losses has been continued in the books of accounts in this year. Recognition of deferred tax assets and liabilities is based on expected utilization and/ or reversal thereof considering the managements projection of future taxable income of the company. This involves estimation of future operations and profitability based on assumptions and anticipations which may be in variance with the actual happening. Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the recognition of deferred tax assets include the following: Evaluation of the temporary differences and utilization/ reversal of deferred tax assets and liabilities based on internal forecasts by the management and resultant impact on future taxable income of the Company.

The above includes critical review of underlying assumptions for consistency and arriving at reasonable level of probability on the matters with due regard to the current and past results and performances, as required in terms of Ind AS 12 ‘Income Taxes and principles in this regard.

Review of managements assumption with respect to profit in future periods and taxability thereof and placing reliance on such assumptions and projections given the current scale of operations, new solar project in progress and prevailing conditions and situations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements

and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged

with Governance for the Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the

Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of

the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note No. 34.1 to the financial statements. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and as per information and explanation provided to us, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, as per information and explanation provided to us, during the course of our audit we

did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For G.P. Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. - 302082E (CA. Sunita Kedia) Partner Membership No. 060162 UDIN: 24060162BKAJUU9921 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 29th day of May, 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Statement referred to in paragraph ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Websol Energy System Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024:

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibleassets. b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification. c) Based on our examination of records provided to us, we report that the title in respect of self-constructed building (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder amended from time to time. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its inventory. Further, no material discrepancy noted on physical verification of inventories with the books of accounts. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the said order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) The Company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the company has not provided any loans, investments, guarantee, security on which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company. (vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the cost records and accounts has not been prescribed by the Government under section 148 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, the there was no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below: b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 10,695.14 lakh that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under: