Websol Energy System Ltd Summary

Websol Energy System Limited (formerly Websol SI Energy Systems Limited) was incorporated in February, 1990. The Company is a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic monocrystalline solar cells and modules in India. With a state-of-the-art integrated production facility at Falta SEZ, Sector II, Falta, West Bengal, Websol has steadfastly delivered an advanced and excellent products since 1994 - a commitment to quality that customers worldwide have come to trust. Over the years the company has established a reputation for making highly reliable photovoltaic modules for various domestic, commercial and Industrial applications.Websol has picked up many awards and accolades in addition to international certifications making it one of the few technologically independent manufacturers of solar cells and modules in India. Webel Solar monocrystalline PV modules are manufactured to the strictest engineering guidelines to meet the most stringent International quality standards requirement. Websol was awarded the prestigious PV GAP mark in 2005. Webel Solar modules are approved as per IEC 61215, IEC 61730 and UL 1703 standards as well as FM requirements by various reputed institutes like Underwriters laboratories Inc , TUV Rhienland Germany, EuroTest Laboratori S.R.l Italy and CSA International Canada. Websol is also ISO 9001.2000 certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc for Quality management Systems . These awards and certification have generated confidence in customers about the commitment of the organization for continual improvement in processes and products.Websol modules are designed for grid and standalone Solar PV power plants, remote communication and rural electrification for the best performance under diffused Sun light. Number of PV power plants performing excellently from last 15 years built with Webel Solar Modules in domestic and international market.In 2011, the Company stepped up its production capacity and doubled its installed PV capacity to 60 MW at manufacturing facility at Falta SEZ, West Bengal. It ventured into the production of monolike wafers to enter the lower end of the market.In 2012, the total installed capacity of the Company was enhanced to 120MW. It further enhanced the power output of modules to 290Wp. The processing of quasi-mono wafers started in 2014-15. The Company installed a new texturing line to graduate to the manufacture of cost-effective multi-crystalline solar cells. The installed capacity was enhanced to 180 MW.Between January and November 2016, 24,500 MW in generation capacity was added in India allowing the total installed capacity to cross the 300,000-megawatt in 2016. Further, some 8,500 megawatts of renewable generation capacity was added in the country between January 2016 and November 2016. In 2016-17, the Company made expansion thereby increasing its production capacity from 100 MWto 200 MW (Cell Line). Further, in 2017-18, it expanded thereby increasing production capacity from 200 MW to 280 MW (Cell Line) and Module line from 90 MW manual line to 250 MW fully automated Module line.In 2017-18, the Company installed new printing line; it started production of 5-bus bar (5BB) cells. Following the installation of a 120 KWp solar power facility connected to the grid in April, 2017, the Company generated more than 1,00,000 units in a year (corresponding to CO2 emission reduction of 97,659 kgs).In 2019-20, the Company achieved 8% cost reduction in solar cell manufacture through reduction in raw material costs, process improvements, productivity improvement and shopfloor energy savings.