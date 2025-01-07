iifl-logo-icon 1
Websol Energy System Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

153.59

195.54

68.55

183.27

yoy growth (%)

-21.45

185.21

-62.59

-38.1

Raw materials

-93.31

-158.78

-59.97

-138.7

As % of sales

60.75

81.2

87.47

75.67

Employee costs

-9.01

-9.45

-9.46

-8.76

As % of sales

5.86

4.83

13.8

4.78

Other costs

-17.52

-22.1

-23.69

-19.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.4

11.3

34.56

10.47

Operating profit

33.74

5.19

-24.57

16.6

OPM

21.96

2.65

-35.84

9.05

Depreciation

-15.35

-15.46

-15.49

-14.24

Interest expense

-9.07

-6.19

-6.11

-8.55

Other income

4.31

10.89

17.28

10.99

Profit before tax

13.62

-5.56

-28.89

4.79

Taxes

-1.41

19.38

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-10.38

-348.18

0.17

-0.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.2

13.81

-28.94

4.78

Exceptional items

55.63

-7.26

0

0

Net profit

67.83

6.55

-28.94

4.78

yoy growth (%)

934.13

-122.66

-705.16

-93.92

NPM

44.16

3.35

-42.22

2.6

