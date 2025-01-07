Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
153.59
195.54
68.55
183.27
yoy growth (%)
-21.45
185.21
-62.59
-38.1
Raw materials
-93.31
-158.78
-59.97
-138.7
As % of sales
60.75
81.2
87.47
75.67
Employee costs
-9.01
-9.45
-9.46
-8.76
As % of sales
5.86
4.83
13.8
4.78
Other costs
-17.52
-22.1
-23.69
-19.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.4
11.3
34.56
10.47
Operating profit
33.74
5.19
-24.57
16.6
OPM
21.96
2.65
-35.84
9.05
Depreciation
-15.35
-15.46
-15.49
-14.24
Interest expense
-9.07
-6.19
-6.11
-8.55
Other income
4.31
10.89
17.28
10.99
Profit before tax
13.62
-5.56
-28.89
4.79
Taxes
-1.41
19.38
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-10.38
-348.18
0.17
-0.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.2
13.81
-28.94
4.78
Exceptional items
55.63
-7.26
0
0
Net profit
67.83
6.55
-28.94
4.78
yoy growth (%)
934.13
-122.66
-705.16
-93.92
NPM
44.16
3.35
-42.22
2.6
