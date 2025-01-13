Websol Energy System Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.21
38.8
36.64
55.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.51
152.48
154.95
118
Net Worth
107.72
191.28
191.59
173.92
Minority Interest
Debt
183.62
27.51
36.47
35.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28
47.06
49.31
50.76
Total Liabilities
319.34
265.85
277.37
259.89
Fixed Assets
299.97
215.74
224.98
239.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.54
30.87
25.28
30.89
Networking Capital
-25.1
19.15
23.34
-11.99
Inventories
19.3
13.61
22.42
17.75
Inventory Days
42.18
Sundry Debtors
0.76
1.73
27.09
19.87
Debtor Days
47.21
Other Current Assets
16.25
35.91
7.64
5.61
Sundry Creditors
-49.04
-21.97
-23.13
-39.67
Creditor Days
94.27
Other Current Liabilities
-12.37
-10.13
-10.68
-15.55
Cash
0.93
0.09
3.77
1.66
Total Assets
319.34
265.85
277.37
259.9
