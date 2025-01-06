Websol Energy System Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.62
-5.56
-28.89
4.79
Depreciation
-15.35
-15.46
-15.49
-14.24
Tax paid
-1.41
19.38
-0.05
0
Working capital
7.83
17.39
-9.44
87.39
Other operating items
Operating
4.67
15.74
-53.87
77.92
Capital expenditure
0.5
-17.5
-1.71
33.91
Free cash flow
5.18
-1.75
-55.59
111.83
Equity raised
169.27
183.62
200.07
109.91
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
33.27
71.71
46.53
32.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
207.73
253.57
191
254.29
