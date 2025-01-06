iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Websol Energy System Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,732.35
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Websol Energy System Ltd

Websol Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.62

-5.56

-28.89

4.79

Depreciation

-15.35

-15.46

-15.49

-14.24

Tax paid

-1.41

19.38

-0.05

0

Working capital

7.83

17.39

-9.44

87.39

Other operating items

Operating

4.67

15.74

-53.87

77.92

Capital expenditure

0.5

-17.5

-1.71

33.91

Free cash flow

5.18

-1.75

-55.59

111.83

Equity raised

169.27

183.62

200.07

109.91

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

33.27

71.71

46.53

32.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

207.73

253.57

191

254.29

Websol Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Websol Energy System Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.