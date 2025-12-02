iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

2 Dec 2025 , 01:42 PM

Websol Energy System Ltd, a listed solar manufacturing company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Linton, a global technology provider in PV ingot and wafer equipment.

Under this understanding, both companies will assess the possibility of setting up PV ingot and wafer manufacturing in India. If the plan moves forward, Websol aims to procure advanced ingot and wafer production equipment from Linton.

The partnership also includes a strong technical support component. Linton will share its specialised know-how with Websol’s team and provide training to help them operate the equipment efficiently and maintain high production standards.

Linton Crystal Technologies, based in Rochester, New York, is well known in the photovoltaic industry. The company develops Czochralski furnaces and process control systems used for growing high quality crystals, an essential step in the production of solar ingots and wafers.

With more than thirty years of experience, Linton offers a full suite of equipment that includes CZ growers and crystal processing systems. These solutions support large scale, high precision manufacturing for the global solar sector.

Websol believes that this collaboration will strengthen India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem at a time when the country is expanding its renewable energy capacity. The company expects the arrangement to support India’s long term energy security and sustainability goals.

Websol also sees this step as part of its broader strategy to build an integrated manufacturing capability within the country. By exploring local ingot and wafer production, the company aims to reduce dependence on imported raw materials and reinforce its technology base.

Managing Director Sohan Lal Agarwal said the partnership with Linton marks an important milestone in Websol’s growth journey. He noted that Linton’s domain expertise and long track record in the solar industry make it a strong partner as India’s solar market moves into its next phase of expansion.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Memorandum of Understanding
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|02:03 PM
Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:42 PM
Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:36 PM
Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:08 PM
Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.