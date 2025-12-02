Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Websol Energy System Ltd, a listed solar manufacturing company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Linton, a global technology provider in PV ingot and wafer equipment.

Under this understanding, both companies will assess the possibility of setting up PV ingot and wafer manufacturing in India. If the plan moves forward, Websol aims to procure advanced ingot and wafer production equipment from Linton.

The partnership also includes a strong technical support component. Linton will share its specialised know-how with Websol’s team and provide training to help them operate the equipment efficiently and maintain high production standards.

Linton Crystal Technologies, based in Rochester, New York, is well known in the photovoltaic industry. The company develops Czochralski furnaces and process control systems used for growing high quality crystals, an essential step in the production of solar ingots and wafers.

With more than thirty years of experience, Linton offers a full suite of equipment that includes CZ growers and crystal processing systems. These solutions support large scale, high precision manufacturing for the global solar sector.

Websol believes that this collaboration will strengthen India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem at a time when the country is expanding its renewable energy capacity. The company expects the arrangement to support India’s long term energy security and sustainability goals.

Websol also sees this step as part of its broader strategy to build an integrated manufacturing capability within the country. By exploring local ingot and wafer production, the company aims to reduce dependence on imported raw materials and reinforce its technology base.

Managing Director Sohan Lal Agarwal said the partnership with Linton marks an important milestone in Websol’s growth journey. He noted that Linton’s domain expertise and long track record in the solar industry make it a strong partner as India’s solar market moves into its next phase of expansion.

