Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024) It is observed that there is a discrepancy in EPS (Three Months) (quarter ended 30.09.2024). In this regard, we would like to inform you that inadvertently, there was a typographical error in EPS which has been rectified and revised UFR for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

General Purpose a) Allotment of 12,10,000 Convertible Warrants to M/s Websol Green Projects Private Limited, proposed Allottee in consideration of extinguishment of outstanding Unsecured Loan on account of the principal debt amount, not exceeding Rs. 6 Crore from the Company and balance in cash. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024) Allotment of 12,10,000 convertible warrants on a preferential basis to M/s WEBSOL GREEN PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED, forming part of the Promoters / Promoter Group of Websol Energy Systems Limited (Company) on a preferential basis under the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations) and sections 62 and 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director, Non Executive Non Independent Director, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter 30th June, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 24 May 2024

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 11 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising / Other business. 1. Considered and approved the issue of 12,10,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ten Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants to WEBSOL GREEN PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED(Promoter Group) entitling the holders of warrants to apply for and be allotted one equity share for each warrant on preferential basis in one or more tranches in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and other relevant rules. 2. Approved draft notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 and appointed Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: A9804, C.P.: 18995, Peer Review Number 1341/2021) as Scrutinizer for scrutinising the voting process at the ensuing EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024) Revised outcome Subject to receipt of requisite statutory and regulatory approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company, the Board has approved the issue upto 12,10,,000 (Twelve Lakhs Ten Thousands) Convertible warrants on preferential basis at a price of Rs. 530/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty Only) per warrant to WEBSOL GREEN PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED member of Promoter Group [Proposed Allottee] entitling the warrant holders to apply for and be allotted one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each (the Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 530/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty Only) per share {including premium of Rs. 520/- (Rupees Five Hundred Twenty Only) per share}, aggregating up-to Rs. 64,13,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Four Crore Thirteen Lakhs Only) partly upon the conversion of Unsecured Loan received from the Proposed Allottee as on the date of Rs. 6,00,00,000 (Rupees Six Crore Only) and balance payable on cash, on a preferential basis. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

APPOINTMENT OF MR. RAJU SHARMA AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HAS APPROVED THE PROPOSAL FOR INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024