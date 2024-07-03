Summary

Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.Bharat Bijlee Ltd was established in the year 1946. The company is a pioneer in the manufacture of electric motors at a time when most electrical equipment was imported and the company began to manufacture transformers in the year 1954. In the year 1958, the company made a technical collaboration and distribution agreement with Siemens AG for motors and transformers. In the year 1966, Kalwe plant was commissioned for manufacturing the motors and transformers which has modern special purpose automatic machinery and sophisticated meteorological test field and quality control equipment.In the year 1972, the company diversified into the manufacture and installation of Olympus elevators. In the year 1980, the company entered into the direct marketing of transformers which was earlier done by Siemens. The companys own sales and servicing infrastructure dealt directly with utilities and industrial buyers of transformers while their motors were distributed by Cable Corporation of India. In the year 1990, the companys sales and service network also took over th

Read More