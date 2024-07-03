iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Share Price

3,589.8
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open3,829.95
  • Day's High3,829.95
  • 52 Wk High5,689.65
  • Prev. Close3,815.2
  • Day's Low3,570
  • 52 Wk Low 2,170.05
  • Turnover (lac)969.49
  • P/E35.65
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1,687.9
  • EPS107
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,057.59
  • Div. Yield0.92
Bharat Bijlee Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

3,829.95

Prev. Close

3,815.2

Turnover(Lac.)

969.49

Day's High

3,829.95

Day's Low

3,570

52 Week's High

5,689.65

52 Week's Low

2,170.05

Book Value

1,687.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,057.59

P/E

35.65

EPS

107

Divi. Yield

0.92

Bharat Bijlee Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bharat Bijlee Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Bijlee Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.68%

Non-Promoter- 21.09%

Institutions: 21.09%

Non-Institutions: 45.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Bijlee Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.65

5.65

5.65

5.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,859.48

1,372.05

1,117.7

966.62

Net Worth

1,865.13

1,377.7

1,123.35

972.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

731.04

928.72

773.99

677.47

yoy growth (%)

-21.28

19.99

14.24

5.93

Raw materials

-515.75

-652.57

-566.06

-500.87

As % of sales

70.55

70.26

73.13

73.93

Employee costs

-102.65

-115.77

-91.64

-87.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.65

68.91

25.89

18.05

Depreciation

-9.69

-8.97

-9.31

-9.87

Tax paid

-10.6

-23.29

-11.71

-3.63

Working capital

26.22

95.74

128.38

84.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.28

19.99

14.24

5.93

Op profit growth

-46.3

104.14

94.35

-0.66

EBIT growth

-39.87

97.43

32.86

21.81

Net profit growth

-42.89

-25.17

322.85

100.47

Bharat Bijlee Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Bijlee Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P V Mehta

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nikhil J Danani

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nakul P Mehta

Whole-time Director

Shome N Danani

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv N Shah

Non Executive Director

Jairaj C Thacker

Non Executive Director

Rajeshwar D Bajaaj.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D N Nagarkar

Independent Director

JOSEPHCONRAD AGNELO DSOUZA

Independent Director

Jehangir Hirji Cawasji Jehangir

Independent Director

Mahnaz A Curmally

Independent Director

Premal Pradip Madhavji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Bijlee Ltd

Summary

Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.Bharat Bijlee Ltd was established in the year 1946. The company is a pioneer in the manufacture of electric motors at a time when most electrical equipment was imported and the company began to manufacture transformers in the year 1954. In the year 1958, the company made a technical collaboration and distribution agreement with Siemens AG for motors and transformers. In the year 1966, Kalwe plant was commissioned for manufacturing the motors and transformers which has modern special purpose automatic machinery and sophisticated meteorological test field and quality control equipment.In the year 1972, the company diversified into the manufacture and installation of Olympus elevators. In the year 1980, the company entered into the direct marketing of transformers which was earlier done by Siemens. The companys own sales and servicing infrastructure dealt directly with utilities and industrial buyers of transformers while their motors were distributed by Cable Corporation of India. In the year 1990, the companys sales and service network also took over th
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Bijlee Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Bijlee Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3589.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is ₹4057.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Bijlee Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is 35.65 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bijlee Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is ₹2170.05 and ₹5689.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Bijlee Ltd?

Bharat Bijlee Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.46%, 3 Years at 58.36%, 1 Year at 56.44%, 6 Month at -25.09%, 3 Month at -18.45% and 1 Month at -4.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Bijlee Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.69 %
Institutions - 21.09 %
Public - 45.22 %

