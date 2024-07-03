SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,829.95
Prev. Close₹3,815.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹969.49
Day's High₹3,829.95
Day's Low₹3,570
52 Week's High₹5,689.65
52 Week's Low₹2,170.05
Book Value₹1,687.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,057.59
P/E35.65
EPS107
Divi. Yield0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,859.48
1,372.05
1,117.7
966.62
Net Worth
1,865.13
1,377.7
1,123.35
972.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
731.04
928.72
773.99
677.47
yoy growth (%)
-21.28
19.99
14.24
5.93
Raw materials
-515.75
-652.57
-566.06
-500.87
As % of sales
70.55
70.26
73.13
73.93
Employee costs
-102.65
-115.77
-91.64
-87.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.65
68.91
25.89
18.05
Depreciation
-9.69
-8.97
-9.31
-9.87
Tax paid
-10.6
-23.29
-11.71
-3.63
Working capital
26.22
95.74
128.38
84.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.28
19.99
14.24
5.93
Op profit growth
-46.3
104.14
94.35
-0.66
EBIT growth
-39.87
97.43
32.86
21.81
Net profit growth
-42.89
-25.17
322.85
100.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P V Mehta
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nikhil J Danani
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nakul P Mehta
Whole-time Director
Shome N Danani
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv N Shah
Non Executive Director
Jairaj C Thacker
Non Executive Director
Rajeshwar D Bajaaj.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D N Nagarkar
Independent Director
JOSEPHCONRAD AGNELO DSOUZA
Independent Director
Jehangir Hirji Cawasji Jehangir
Independent Director
Mahnaz A Curmally
Independent Director
Premal Pradip Madhavji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Bijlee Ltd
Summary
Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.Bharat Bijlee Ltd was established in the year 1946. The company is a pioneer in the manufacture of electric motors at a time when most electrical equipment was imported and the company began to manufacture transformers in the year 1954. In the year 1958, the company made a technical collaboration and distribution agreement with Siemens AG for motors and transformers. In the year 1966, Kalwe plant was commissioned for manufacturing the motors and transformers which has modern special purpose automatic machinery and sophisticated meteorological test field and quality control equipment.In the year 1972, the company diversified into the manufacture and installation of Olympus elevators. In the year 1980, the company entered into the direct marketing of transformers which was earlier done by Siemens. The companys own sales and servicing infrastructure dealt directly with utilities and industrial buyers of transformers while their motors were distributed by Cable Corporation of India. In the year 1990, the companys sales and service network also took over th
Read More
The Bharat Bijlee Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3589.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is ₹4057.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is 35.65 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Bijlee Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Bijlee Ltd is ₹2170.05 and ₹5689.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Bijlee Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.46%, 3 Years at 58.36%, 1 Year at 56.44%, 6 Month at -25.09%, 3 Month at -18.45% and 1 Month at -4.95%.
