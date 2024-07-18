Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Recommended a Dividend of 35/- per fully paid-up equity share (700%) of face value of 5/- each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; Approved the Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Thursday, August 22, 2024 to Thursday, August 29, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM and Dividend; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)