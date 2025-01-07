iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,657.9
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

731.04

928.72

773.99

677.47

yoy growth (%)

-21.28

19.99

14.24

5.93

Raw materials

-515.75

-652.57

-566.06

-500.87

As % of sales

70.55

70.26

73.13

73.93

Employee costs

-102.65

-115.77

-91.64

-87.21

As % of sales

14.04

12.46

11.84

12.87

Other costs

-76.1

-92.34

-82.95

-72.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.41

9.94

10.71

10.66

Operating profit

36.53

68.03

33.32

17.14

OPM

4.99

7.32

4.3

2.53

Depreciation

-9.69

-8.97

-9.31

-9.87

Interest expense

-16.97

-20.28

-19.28

-15.94

Other income

26.79

30.13

21.16

26.73

Profit before tax

36.65

68.91

25.89

18.05

Taxes

-10.6

-23.29

-11.71

-3.63

Tax rate

-28.93

-33.8

-45.21

-20.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.04

45.62

14.18

14.41

Exceptional items

0

0

46.77

0

Net profit

26.04

45.62

60.96

14.41

yoy growth (%)

-42.89

-25.17

322.85

100.47

NPM

3.56

4.91

7.87

2.12

