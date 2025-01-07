Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
731.04
928.72
773.99
677.47
yoy growth (%)
-21.28
19.99
14.24
5.93
Raw materials
-515.75
-652.57
-566.06
-500.87
As % of sales
70.55
70.26
73.13
73.93
Employee costs
-102.65
-115.77
-91.64
-87.21
As % of sales
14.04
12.46
11.84
12.87
Other costs
-76.1
-92.34
-82.95
-72.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.41
9.94
10.71
10.66
Operating profit
36.53
68.03
33.32
17.14
OPM
4.99
7.32
4.3
2.53
Depreciation
-9.69
-8.97
-9.31
-9.87
Interest expense
-16.97
-20.28
-19.28
-15.94
Other income
26.79
30.13
21.16
26.73
Profit before tax
36.65
68.91
25.89
18.05
Taxes
-10.6
-23.29
-11.71
-3.63
Tax rate
-28.93
-33.8
-45.21
-20.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.04
45.62
14.18
14.41
Exceptional items
0
0
46.77
0
Net profit
26.04
45.62
60.96
14.41
yoy growth (%)
-42.89
-25.17
322.85
100.47
NPM
3.56
4.91
7.87
2.12
