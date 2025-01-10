Bharat Bijlee Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,859.48
1,372.05
1,117.7
966.62
Net Worth
1,865.13
1,377.7
1,123.35
972.27
Minority Interest
Debt
150
287.47
278.67
237.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.52
63.42
37.86
24.83
Total Liabilities
2,129.65
1,728.59
1,439.88
1,235
Fixed Assets
132.54
110.5
108.32
105.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,324.47
890.23
673.47
560.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.96
4.41
4.66
4.63
Networking Capital
499.37
707.34
641.69
549.12
Inventories
262.36
316.66
217.33
257.19
Inventory Days
128.41
Sundry Debtors
379.48
386.21
341.67
240.94
Debtor Days
120.29
Other Current Assets
236.76
331.82
307.13
296.58
Sundry Creditors
-148.94
-156.24
-116.31
-165.44
Creditor Days
82.6
Other Current Liabilities
-230.29
-171.11
-108.13
-80.15
Cash
169.33
16.09
11.74
15.51
Total Assets
2,129.67
1,728.57
1,439.88
1,234.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.