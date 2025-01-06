iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,589.8
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Bharat Bijlee FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.65

68.91

25.89

18.05

Depreciation

-9.69

-8.97

-9.31

-9.87

Tax paid

-10.6

-23.29

-11.71

-3.63

Working capital

26.22

95.74

128.38

84.81

Other operating items

Operating

42.57

132.38

133.25

89.35

Capital expenditure

36.54

25.44

2.81

-90.74

Free cash flow

79.11

157.82

136.07

-1.38

Equity raised

1,690.44

1,397.09

1,271.88

898.13

Investing

207.51

5.63

-4.16

343.42

Financing

431.99

393.26

334.66

257.85

Dividends paid

0

7.06

1.41

0

Net in cash

2,409.05

1,960.86

1,739.87

1,498.01

