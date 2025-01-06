Bharat Bijlee Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.65
68.91
25.89
18.05
Depreciation
-9.69
-8.97
-9.31
-9.87
Tax paid
-10.6
-23.29
-11.71
-3.63
Working capital
26.22
95.74
128.38
84.81
Other operating items
Operating
42.57
132.38
133.25
89.35
Capital expenditure
36.54
25.44
2.81
-90.74
Free cash flow
79.11
157.82
136.07
-1.38
Equity raised
1,690.44
1,397.09
1,271.88
898.13
Investing
207.51
5.63
-4.16
343.42
Financing
431.99
393.26
334.66
257.85
Dividends paid
0
7.06
1.41
0
Net in cash
2,409.05
1,960.86
1,739.87
1,498.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.