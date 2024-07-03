Bharat Bijlee Ltd Summary

Bharat Bijlee Ltd is one of the leaders in the electrical engineering industry in India. The company operates in one segment, namely Industrial Products, comprising of power and distribution transformers, a wide range of standard and customised Low-Tension motors, and variable speed drives. They also trade anti-corrosive products and submersible pumps. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.Bharat Bijlee Ltd was established in the year 1946. The company is a pioneer in the manufacture of electric motors at a time when most electrical equipment was imported and the company began to manufacture transformers in the year 1954. In the year 1958, the company made a technical collaboration and distribution agreement with Siemens AG for motors and transformers. In the year 1966, Kalwe plant was commissioned for manufacturing the motors and transformers which has modern special purpose automatic machinery and sophisticated meteorological test field and quality control equipment.In the year 1972, the company diversified into the manufacture and installation of Olympus elevators. In the year 1980, the company entered into the direct marketing of transformers which was earlier done by Siemens. The companys own sales and servicing infrastructure dealt directly with utilities and industrial buyers of transformers while their motors were distributed by Cable Corporation of India. In the year 1990, the companys sales and service network also took over the direct marketing of motors and pumps. Thus, their products are marketed and serviced through their nation wide network of registered and branch offices.In the year 1986, the company made a ten year collaboration with Schindler, Switzerland gave Bharat Bijlee ongoing access to state of the art technology in vertical transportation. The elevator field operations business of the company was transfered to Olympus Elevator Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Kone Elevators (India) Pvt Ltd with effect from December 23, 2004. During the year 2004-05, the new state of the art transformer plant was commissioned, making available an additional annual production capacity of 2000 MVA. The company manufactured 2 Nos of 100 MVA, 220 KV power transformers for Karnataka Power Transmission Corp Ltd in the new transformer plant during the year 2004-05.The company inaugurated PWRLEX, the new Transformer Plant on March 22, 2006. This increased the companys manufacturing capacity to 8000 MVA. During the year 2007-08, the company made a technology transfer Agreement with Permanent Magnets SA, Spain, for manufacturing and marketing of gearless machines for elevators. The company has also entered into an exclusive distributorship and service agreement with KEB of Germany to market and service the KEB range of AC Variable Speed Drives.In November 2007, the company was recognised with the award Best Under a Billion, as one of a select list of 200 small and mid-sized companies in Asia by Forbes Asia. The company was also awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for best stall in their category at ELECRAMA 2008. The cpacity expansion of the transformer plant is in progress and the full capacity of 11000 MVA is expected to available for production during the financial year 2008-09.