Fixed the 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Date, scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST), by Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the applicable Circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Book Closure Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on August 29, 2024. Voting Results of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Report of the Scrutinizer on Voting of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on August 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)