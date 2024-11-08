Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 26 Sep 2024

BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, November 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 29 Mar 2024

BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024