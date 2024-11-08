iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Bijlee Ltd Board Meeting

Bharat Bijlee CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202426 Sep 2024
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, November 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202429 Mar 2024
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ending March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend on Equity Shares if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a Face Value of ? 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and / or any other regulatory / statutory approvals (if any) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up, by alteration of respective Capital Clause of MOA and AOA, subject to the approval of Members of the Company, through Postal Ballot. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)

