Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Share Price

126.12
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 131.6
  Day's High: 134.8
  52 Wk High: 217.8
  Prev. Close: 131.55
  Day's Low: 123.01
  52 Wk Low: 77
  Turnover (lac): 177.64
  P/E: 111.48
  Face Value: 2
  Book Value: 16.31
  EPS: 1.18
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 848.2
  Div. Yield: 0.23
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

131.6

Prev. Close

131.55

Turnover(Lac.)

177.64

Day's High

134.8

Day's Low

123.01

52 Week's High

217.8

52 Week's Low

77

Book Value

16.31

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

848.2

P/E

111.48

EPS

1.18

Divi. Yield

0.23

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.84%

Institutions: 0.84%

Non-Institutions: 42.35%

Custodian: 1.51%

Share Price

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

13.05

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.96

26.54

23.55

25.09

Net Worth

91.01

36.68

33.69

35.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.93

90.18

91.3

71.38

yoy growth (%)

-42.41

-1.22

27.91

17.34

Raw materials

-35.08

-59.74

-65.27

-55.52

As % of sales

67.55

66.23

71.48

77.78

Employee costs

-6.79

-9.04

-7.28

-4.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.52

6.04

9.85

5.38

Depreciation

-2.98

-3.47

-0.77

-0.36

Tax paid

0.33

-2.04

-3.89

-2.01

Working capital

-1.3

9.56

5.03

-0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.41

-1.22

27.91

17.34

Op profit growth

-84.93

-7.1

83.27

6.41

EBIT growth

-115.58

-33.52

70.5

17.97

Net profit growth

-128.1

-27.73

53.1

31.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

223.81

168.58

105.39

59.96

99.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

223.81

168.58

105.39

59.96

99.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.23

1.38

1.21

0.88

0.86

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Vinod Sheth

Executive Director

Deepali Amit Sheth

Independent Director

Mahesh Rachh

Independent Director

Chetan Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Drashti Mathur Bhimani

Director

Khushi Amit Sheth

Independent Director

Sanjay Gaggar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd

Summary

In 2005, the Promoters Mr. Amit Vinod Sheth and Ms. Deepali Amit Sheth incorporated Focus Lighting And Fixtures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2005 issue by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Focus Lighting And Fixtures Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017.The Company is in the business of Manufacturing and dealing in LED Lighting, Fixtures and Lighting Solutions. It currently provide wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system based spotlights / wallwasher, track-mounted spotlights, etc. each with different working capabilities.The Company initiated the process of establishing its own manufacturing unit at Bhiwandi, Mumbai due to growing demand of its products. It worked for some of the leading brands like And Designs, Global Designs, Croma, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Park Avenue, Timberland, Globus and many more. The products are imported from China under the brand TRIX.In April, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.05 Crores. In 2018, the Company setup a fully integrated, state-of-the-art factory in Ahmedabad, along with a Light Interpretation Centre. In 2021, Sege Cornelissen, the renowned Belgian industrial de
Company FAQs

What is the Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd share price today?

The Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is ₹848.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is 111.48 and 8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is ₹77 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd?

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.26%, 3 Years at 98.77%, 1 Year at -26.96%, 6 Month at -11.14%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 7.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.28 %
Institutions - 0.85 %
Public - 42.35 %

