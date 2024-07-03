Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹131.6
Prev. Close₹131.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹177.64
Day's High₹134.8
Day's Low₹123.01
52 Week's High₹217.8
52 Week's Low₹77
Book Value₹16.31
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)848.2
P/E111.48
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.05
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.96
26.54
23.55
25.09
Net Worth
91.01
36.68
33.69
35.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.93
90.18
91.3
71.38
yoy growth (%)
-42.41
-1.22
27.91
17.34
Raw materials
-35.08
-59.74
-65.27
-55.52
As % of sales
67.55
66.23
71.48
77.78
Employee costs
-6.79
-9.04
-7.28
-4.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.52
6.04
9.85
5.38
Depreciation
-2.98
-3.47
-0.77
-0.36
Tax paid
0.33
-2.04
-3.89
-2.01
Working capital
-1.3
9.56
5.03
-0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.41
-1.22
27.91
17.34
Op profit growth
-84.93
-7.1
83.27
6.41
EBIT growth
-115.58
-33.52
70.5
17.97
Net profit growth
-128.1
-27.73
53.1
31.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
223.81
168.58
105.39
59.96
99.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
223.81
168.58
105.39
59.96
99.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.23
1.38
1.21
0.88
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Vinod Sheth
Executive Director
Deepali Amit Sheth
Independent Director
Mahesh Rachh
Independent Director
Chetan Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Drashti Mathur Bhimani
Director
Khushi Amit Sheth
Independent Director
Sanjay Gaggar
Reports by Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd
Summary
In 2005, the Promoters Mr. Amit Vinod Sheth and Ms. Deepali Amit Sheth incorporated Focus Lighting And Fixtures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2005 issue by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Focus Lighting And Fixtures Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017.The Company is in the business of Manufacturing and dealing in LED Lighting, Fixtures and Lighting Solutions. It currently provide wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system based spotlights / wallwasher, track-mounted spotlights, etc. each with different working capabilities.The Company initiated the process of establishing its own manufacturing unit at Bhiwandi, Mumbai due to growing demand of its products. It worked for some of the leading brands like And Designs, Global Designs, Croma, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Park Avenue, Timberland, Globus and many more. The products are imported from China under the brand TRIX.In April, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.05 Crores. In 2018, the Company setup a fully integrated, state-of-the-art factory in Ahmedabad, along with a Light Interpretation Centre. In 2021, Sege Cornelissen, the renowned Belgian industrial de
Read More
The Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is ₹848.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is 111.48 and 8.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd is ₹77 and ₹217.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.26%, 3 Years at 98.77%, 1 Year at -26.96%, 6 Month at -11.14%, 3 Month at 2.65% and 1 Month at 7.26%.
