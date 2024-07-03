Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Summary

In 2005, the Promoters Mr. Amit Vinod Sheth and Ms. Deepali Amit Sheth incorporated Focus Lighting And Fixtures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2005 issue by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Focus Lighting And Fixtures Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017.The Company is in the business of Manufacturing and dealing in LED Lighting, Fixtures and Lighting Solutions. It currently provide wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system based spotlights / wallwasher, track-mounted spotlights, etc. each with different working capabilities.The Company initiated the process of establishing its own manufacturing unit at Bhiwandi, Mumbai due to growing demand of its products. It worked for some of the leading brands like And Designs, Global Designs, Croma, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Park Avenue, Timberland, Globus and many more. The products are imported from China under the brand TRIX.In April, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.05 Crores. In 2018, the Company setup a fully integrated, state-of-the-art factory in Ahmedabad, along with a Light Interpretation Centre. In 2021, Sege Cornelissen, the renowned Belgian industrial designer began developing products for Plus. In 2023, it launched product known as Razor Outdoor Bollard.