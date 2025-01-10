Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.05
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.96
26.54
23.55
25.09
Net Worth
91.01
36.68
33.69
35.23
Minority Interest
Debt
2.95
2.57
4.72
4.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
93.96
39.25
38.41
39.62
Fixed Assets
21.63
15.67
15.78
13.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.63
0.62
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.28
1.4
0.95
0.4
Networking Capital
63
21.28
20.69
24.95
Inventories
34.58
20.7
16.44
14.37
Inventory Days
115.53
58.15
Sundry Debtors
35.5
29.33
21.14
26.92
Debtor Days
148.56
108.94
Other Current Assets
26.53
14.25
8.83
5.4
Sundry Creditors
-17.6
-27.26
-16.62
-16.29
Creditor Days
116.8
65.92
Other Current Liabilities
-16.01
-15.74
-9.1
-5.45
Cash
6.43
0.26
0.37
0.43
Total Assets
93.97
39.23
38.41
39.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.