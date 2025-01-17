iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Key Ratios

109.85
(-1.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.63

7.69

29.2

Op profit growth

-92.6

-27.33

79.04

EBIT growth

-134.96

-53

67.03

Net profit growth

-182.14

-61.49

48.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.95

7.77

11.52

8.31

EBIT margin

-2.81

4.85

11.11

8.59

Net profit margin

-3.14

2.31

6.46

5.62

RoCE

-4.57

15.56

56.49

RoNW

-1.46

2.07

8.9

RoA

-1.28

1.85

8.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.3

2.26

17.64

16.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.89

-1.2

15.33

14.73

Book value per share

30.65

32.98

64.37

47.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.08

1.81

0.58

P/CEPS

-0.97

-3.4

0.67

P/B

0.15

0.12

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

89.79

12.9

23.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

17.86

0

0

Tax payout

-15.14

-50.02

-39.12

-36.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

130.15

78.99

61.77

Inventory days

103.18

42.81

26.77

Creditor days

-104.45

-58.89

-51.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.13

-6.63

-33.08

-10.74

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.11

-0.04

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

6.26

0.47

-0.09

-0.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.09

-66.72

-71.44

-77.53

Employee costs

-15.53

-12.73

-7.89

-6.96

Other costs

-14.41

-12.75

-9.13

-7.18

