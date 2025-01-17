Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.63
7.69
29.2
Op profit growth
-92.6
-27.33
79.04
EBIT growth
-134.96
-53
67.03
Net profit growth
-182.14
-61.49
48.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.95
7.77
11.52
8.31
EBIT margin
-2.81
4.85
11.11
8.59
Net profit margin
-3.14
2.31
6.46
5.62
RoCE
-4.57
15.56
56.49
RoNW
-1.46
2.07
8.9
RoA
-1.28
1.85
8.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.3
2.26
17.64
16.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.89
-1.2
15.33
14.73
Book value per share
30.65
32.98
64.37
47.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.08
1.81
0.58
P/CEPS
-0.97
-3.4
0.67
P/B
0.15
0.12
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
89.79
12.9
23.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
17.86
0
0
Tax payout
-15.14
-50.02
-39.12
-36.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
130.15
78.99
61.77
Inventory days
103.18
42.81
26.77
Creditor days
-104.45
-58.89
-51.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.13
-6.63
-33.08
-10.74
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.11
-0.04
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
6.26
0.47
-0.09
-0.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.09
-66.72
-71.44
-77.53
Employee costs
-15.53
-12.73
-7.89
-6.96
Other costs
-14.41
-12.75
-9.13
-7.18
