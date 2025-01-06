Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.52
6.04
9.85
5.38
Depreciation
-2.98
-3.47
-0.77
-0.36
Tax paid
0.33
-2.04
-3.89
-2.01
Working capital
-1.3
9.56
5.03
-0.66
Other operating items
Operating
-5.48
10.07
10.21
2.34
Capital expenditure
-6.17
15.65
3.17
-0.6
Free cash flow
-11.65
25.72
13.38
1.74
Equity raised
49.83
45.88
22.56
15.52
Investing
0
0.62
0
0
Financing
1.05
2.22
1.97
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.23
74.45
37.92
17.17
