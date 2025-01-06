iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.86
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd

Focus Lighting FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.52

6.04

9.85

5.38

Depreciation

-2.98

-3.47

-0.77

-0.36

Tax paid

0.33

-2.04

-3.89

-2.01

Working capital

-1.3

9.56

5.03

-0.66

Other operating items

Operating

-5.48

10.07

10.21

2.34

Capital expenditure

-6.17

15.65

3.17

-0.6

Free cash flow

-11.65

25.72

13.38

1.74

Equity raised

49.83

45.88

22.56

15.52

Investing

0

0.62

0

0

Financing

1.05

2.22

1.97

-0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.23

74.45

37.92

17.17

Focus Lighting : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.