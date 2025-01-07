Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.93
90.18
91.3
71.38
yoy growth (%)
-42.41
-1.22
27.91
17.34
Raw materials
-35.08
-59.74
-65.27
-55.52
As % of sales
67.55
66.23
71.48
77.78
Employee costs
-6.79
-9.04
-7.28
-4.97
As % of sales
13.08
10.02
7.97
6.96
Other costs
-8.58
-11.6
-8.19
-5.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.52
12.86
8.97
7.18
Operating profit
1.47
9.8
10.55
5.75
OPM
2.84
10.86
11.55
8.06
Depreciation
-2.98
-3.47
-0.77
-0.36
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.71
-0.3
-0.57
Other income
0.46
0.42
0.38
0.56
Profit before tax
-1.52
6.04
9.85
5.38
Taxes
0.33
-2.04
-3.89
-2.01
Tax rate
-21.99
-33.88
-39.46
-37.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.19
3.99
5.96
3.37
Exceptional items
0
0.25
-0.09
0.46
Net profit
-1.19
4.24
5.87
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-128.1
-27.73
53.1
31.53
NPM
-2.29
4.7
6.43
5.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.