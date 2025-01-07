iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

128.74
(1.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.93

90.18

91.3

71.38

yoy growth (%)

-42.41

-1.22

27.91

17.34

Raw materials

-35.08

-59.74

-65.27

-55.52

As % of sales

67.55

66.23

71.48

77.78

Employee costs

-6.79

-9.04

-7.28

-4.97

As % of sales

13.08

10.02

7.97

6.96

Other costs

-8.58

-11.6

-8.19

-5.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.52

12.86

8.97

7.18

Operating profit

1.47

9.8

10.55

5.75

OPM

2.84

10.86

11.55

8.06

Depreciation

-2.98

-3.47

-0.77

-0.36

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.71

-0.3

-0.57

Other income

0.46

0.42

0.38

0.56

Profit before tax

-1.52

6.04

9.85

5.38

Taxes

0.33

-2.04

-3.89

-2.01

Tax rate

-21.99

-33.88

-39.46

-37.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.19

3.99

5.96

3.37

Exceptional items

0

0.25

-0.09

0.46

Net profit

-1.19

4.24

5.87

3.83

yoy growth (%)

-128.1

-27.73

53.1

31.53

NPM

-2.29

4.7

6.43

5.37

