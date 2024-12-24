iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd Board Meeting

Focus Lighting CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
To consider further investment in Subsidiary Company and acquisition of 100% Shareholding and to transact any other business matters. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024 have, inter alia, approved further investment in Subsidiary Company - Xandos Lighting and Fixtures Private Limited and acquisition of 100% shareholding. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
FOCUS LIGHTING AND FIXTURES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Postponement and Re-Schedule of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters which is re-scheduled to Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

