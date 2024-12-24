|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|To consider further investment in Subsidiary Company and acquisition of 100% Shareholding and to transact any other business matters. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024 have, inter alia, approved further investment in Subsidiary Company - Xandos Lighting and Fixtures Private Limited and acquisition of 100% shareholding. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|FOCUS LIGHTING AND FIXTURES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Postponement and Re-Schedule of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters which is re-scheduled to Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding approval of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
