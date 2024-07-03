iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Share Price

2,162.5
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,125
  • Day's High2,201
  • 52 Wk High2,520
  • Prev. Close2,282.6
  • Day's Low2,090
  • 52 Wk Low 1,060.05
  • Turnover (lac)51.35
  • P/E183.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS12.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,374.93
  • Div. Yield0.04
View All Historical Data
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.53%

Non-Promoter- 3.01%

Institutions: 3.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.61

15.12

15.12

15.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.77

76.93

68.26

61.88

Net Worth

169.38

92.05

83.38

77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

151.3

141.19

146.82

119.54

yoy growth (%)

7.15

-3.83

22.82

1,714.63

Raw materials

-98.22

-90.08

-93.34

-77.39

As % of sales

64.91

63.79

63.57

64.74

Employee costs

-9.69

-10.45

-9.19

-8.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.18

6.48

10.17

8.1

Depreciation

-6.42

-6.06

-5.6

-3.92

Tax paid

-2.27

-1.8

-2.82

-2.19

Working capital

12.25

11.88

19.43

20.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.15

-3.83

22.82

1,714.63

Op profit growth

26.65

-16.76

9.07

1,220.43

EBIT growth

43.8

-25.09

3.58

2,741.88

Net profit growth

26.18

-36.25

24.36

3,301.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

328.09

253.35

251.3

151.31

141.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

328.09

253.35

251.3

151.31

141.2

Other Operating Income

6.2

4.94

1.24

1.82

1.1

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Suresh Chaudhari

Whole-time Director

Bharti Deepak Chaudhari

Director

Chandrakant Bhaskar Rane

Director

Devendra Sudhakar Rane

Independent Director

Sanjay Padmakar Pawde

Independent Director

Narendra Daulatrao Wagh

Independent Director

Saurabh Shrikant Malpani

Company Secretary

Sarita Zamwar

Addtnl Independent Director

Kishor Dalu Dhake

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd

Summary

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited company with the name Spectrum Polytech Private Limited on August 12, 2008. The name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Component Private Limited on March 11, 2014. Further, name of the Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Private Limited on June 14, 2018. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited on June 20, 2018. he Company is engaged in business of designing and manufacturing of an extensive range of products under electrical components domain having different applications and utilities. It undertake activities such as designing, fabrication, moulding, powder coating, surface coating and assembling to develop these products and by virtue of multi-technology and varied processes involved in manufacturing activities, the Company is able to cater to other industries like automobile and irrigation. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified company.Apart from this, the Company has manufacturing facilities at Jalgaon, Nashik & Pune in Maharashtra which are used for surface coating services, manufacturing of sheet metal fabrication, electrical press components, tools mould & dies and plastic injection moulded components and assembly of Metal Junction Box. Mr. Deepak Chaudhari, Promoter of the Company, started his entrepreneurial journey
Company FAQs

What is the Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2162.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is ₹3374.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is 183.05 and 21.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is ₹1060.05 and ₹2520 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd?

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.68%, 3 Years at 250.30%, 1 Year at 73.58%, 6 Month at -3.69%, 3 Month at 33.12% and 1 Month at 17.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.53 %
Institutions - 3.02 %
Public - 24.45 %

