SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,125
Prev. Close₹2,282.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.35
Day's High₹2,201
Day's Low₹2,090
52 Week's High₹2,520
52 Week's Low₹1,060.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,374.93
P/E183.05
EPS12.47
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.61
15.12
15.12
15.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.77
76.93
68.26
61.88
Net Worth
169.38
92.05
83.38
77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
151.3
141.19
146.82
119.54
yoy growth (%)
7.15
-3.83
22.82
1,714.63
Raw materials
-98.22
-90.08
-93.34
-77.39
As % of sales
64.91
63.79
63.57
64.74
Employee costs
-9.69
-10.45
-9.19
-8.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.18
6.48
10.17
8.1
Depreciation
-6.42
-6.06
-5.6
-3.92
Tax paid
-2.27
-1.8
-2.82
-2.19
Working capital
12.25
11.88
19.43
20.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.15
-3.83
22.82
1,714.63
Op profit growth
26.65
-16.76
9.07
1,220.43
EBIT growth
43.8
-25.09
3.58
2,741.88
Net profit growth
26.18
-36.25
24.36
3,301.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
328.09
253.35
251.3
151.31
141.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
328.09
253.35
251.3
151.31
141.2
Other Operating Income
6.2
4.94
1.24
1.82
1.1
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Suresh Chaudhari
Whole-time Director
Bharti Deepak Chaudhari
Director
Chandrakant Bhaskar Rane
Director
Devendra Sudhakar Rane
Independent Director
Sanjay Padmakar Pawde
Independent Director
Narendra Daulatrao Wagh
Independent Director
Saurabh Shrikant Malpani
Company Secretary
Sarita Zamwar
Addtnl Independent Director
Kishor Dalu Dhake
Reports by Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd
Summary
Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited company with the name Spectrum Polytech Private Limited on August 12, 2008. The name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Component Private Limited on March 11, 2014. Further, name of the Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Private Limited on June 14, 2018. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited on June 20, 2018. he Company is engaged in business of designing and manufacturing of an extensive range of products under electrical components domain having different applications and utilities. It undertake activities such as designing, fabrication, moulding, powder coating, surface coating and assembling to develop these products and by virtue of multi-technology and varied processes involved in manufacturing activities, the Company is able to cater to other industries like automobile and irrigation. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified company.Apart from this, the Company has manufacturing facilities at Jalgaon, Nashik & Pune in Maharashtra which are used for surface coating services, manufacturing of sheet metal fabrication, electrical press components, tools mould & dies and plastic injection moulded components and assembly of Metal Junction Box. Mr. Deepak Chaudhari, Promoter of the Company, started his entrepreneurial journey
The Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2162.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is ₹3374.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is 183.05 and 21.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd is ₹1060.05 and ₹2520 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.68%, 3 Years at 250.30%, 1 Year at 73.58%, 6 Month at -3.69%, 3 Month at 33.12% and 1 Month at 17.96%.
