Summary

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited company with the name Spectrum Polytech Private Limited on August 12, 2008. The name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Component Private Limited on March 11, 2014. Further, name of the Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Private Limited on June 14, 2018. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited on June 20, 2018. he Company is engaged in business of designing and manufacturing of an extensive range of products under electrical components domain having different applications and utilities. It undertake activities such as designing, fabrication, moulding, powder coating, surface coating and assembling to develop these products and by virtue of multi-technology and varied processes involved in manufacturing activities, the Company is able to cater to other industries like automobile and irrigation. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified company.Apart from this, the Company has manufacturing facilities at Jalgaon, Nashik & Pune in Maharashtra which are used for surface coating services, manufacturing of sheet metal fabrication, electrical press components, tools mould & dies and plastic injection moulded components and assembly of Metal Junction Box. Mr. Deepak Chaudhari, Promoter of the Company, started his entrepreneurial journey

