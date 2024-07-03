Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Summary

Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited company with the name Spectrum Polytech Private Limited on August 12, 2008. The name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Component Private Limited on March 11, 2014. Further, name of the Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Private Limited on June 14, 2018. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited on June 20, 2018. he Company is engaged in business of designing and manufacturing of an extensive range of products under electrical components domain having different applications and utilities. It undertake activities such as designing, fabrication, moulding, powder coating, surface coating and assembling to develop these products and by virtue of multi-technology and varied processes involved in manufacturing activities, the Company is able to cater to other industries like automobile and irrigation. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified company.Apart from this, the Company has manufacturing facilities at Jalgaon, Nashik & Pune in Maharashtra which are used for surface coating services, manufacturing of sheet metal fabrication, electrical press components, tools mould & dies and plastic injection moulded components and assembly of Metal Junction Box. Mr. Deepak Chaudhari, Promoter of the Company, started his entrepreneurial journey in 1995 through a proprietary firm, M/s. Spectrum Electroplaters in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The firm was focused on undertaking zinc, nickel, tin, copper, silver and gold electroplating for Morarjee Dorman Smith Pvt. Ltd.(presently part of Legrand Group) and VIP Industries Limited. As the firms business grew, Mr. Deepak Chaudhari extended the business operations to Nashik by incorporating a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Spectrum Electroplater in 2003, along with Mr. Devendra Rane and Mr. Chandrakant Rane. The partnership firm commenced its business operations with electroplating and later on added distribution box manufacturing activities for Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. and ABB Limited in 2012. To expand the fabrication capacity further, Mr. Deepak Chaudhari incorporated M/s. Spectrum Fabricators (India) Pvt. Ltd. in Jalgaon in 2004. After achieving stability in the operations across the group entities, Mr. Deepak Chaudhari started Injection Moulding business and set up a partnership firm, M/s. Spectrum Polytech at Jalgaon along with his wife, Mrs. Bharti Chaudhari in 2008. Later on, a commercial tool room was set up in Spectrum Polytech for manufacturing of dies and moulds. For improving efficiencies, effective management and improvement / advancement of business, it was decided to integrate all the business operations of the group entities into one single entity. Accordingly, through business transfer agreements dated March 31, 2017, business of all the group entities, along with respective assets and liabilities were transferred to Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited with effect from April 1, 2017.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 39,80,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public through equity aggregating Rs 25.87 Crores.The Company set up new plant for carrying Silver plating activities at Umale in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and further started manufacturing of printed corrugated box at Jalgaon in Maharashtra in 2019. In 2022, the Company set up new plant at Pune & Bangalore and started commercial production. In 2023, the Company incorporated two new wholly owned subsidiaries, Spectrum Electrical Life Solutions Private Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka and Spectrum Mass-Tech Private Limited at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The Company launched a new line of product, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers in 2023.