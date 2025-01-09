Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy Overview -

The global economic landscape remains one of cautious optimism. According to the IMF, the world economy is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2024 and 2025, matching the growth rate in 2023. Global inflation is forecasted to decline from 6.8% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024 and further to 4.5% by 2025 (IMF) (World Bank).

Overall, the future appears promising but is accompanied by potential risks, including geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, higher-for-longer interest rates, and climate-related disasters. On the positive side, there are signs of easing inflation, declining unemployment, and increasing productivity.

These projections highlight a cautiously resilient global economic environment for 2024. Despite ongoing inflationary pressures and structural challenges, the global economy is showing its capacity to adapt and progress.

Indian Economy Overview -

The Indian economy witnessed a GDP growth rate of 7.2% in fiscal year 2023. While this was lower than the previous years 9.1%, India has still overtaken economies such as the United Kingdom in various aspects. According to the International Monetary Funds (IMF) World Economic Outlook (October 2023), India is projected to be the fifth largest economy in the world in 2023

In the backdrop of global challenges, India continued its strong growth with a rebound in private consumption and increase in government capital expenditure. India is expected to maintain leading growth in coming years.

1. Industry Overview

a. Company Overview: Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited was incorporated on 12th August 2008 as a private limited Company under the name of Spectrum Polytech Private Limited. Subsequently, the name was changed to Spectrum Electrical Industries Private Limited. Further, on 20th June 2018, the legal structure of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to its present name. The Company has been listed on the SME platform of (NSE) National Stock Exchange Limited since 1st October 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing an extensive range of products under the electrical components domain having different applications and utilities. We undertake activities such as designing, fabrication, moulding, powder coating, surface coating and assembling to develop these products and by virtue of multi-technology and varied processes involved in manufacturing activities, we can cater to other industries like automobile and irrigation. The company is certified by ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018. The Company has been providing one-stop-shop solutions mainly to manufacturers of electrical components in India. We offer integrated design and manufacturing solutions for local and internationally recognized brands in the electrical products industry. We have developed the ability to manufacture most of these products from the concept and design stage up to the final delivery to the customers distribution network, thereby covering the entire value chain. We have an in-house R&D set up for different processes involved in the manufacture of products. We also have a high-precision tool room at the Jalgaon plant, where activities related to the design and development of various electrical components are undertaken. This Tool Room is equipped with modern, imported, and Indigenous machines to cater to the designing and tooling requirements of their products as per the clients needs. We have manufacturing facilities at Jalgaon, Nashik & Pune in Maharashtra which are used for surface coating services, manufacturing of sheet metal fabrication, electrical press components, tools mold & and dies, plastic injection molded components, and assembly of Metal Junction Box. Development -

b. Development - The company developed a new line of products, the Electrical Vehicle Charger.This move

aligns with the market demands and the companys values and ethos of sustainability and innovation. Recognizing the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for reliable charging infrastructure, we have ventured into the manufacturing of EV chargers. Our chargers are designed to support various electric vehicle models and charging standards, ensuring compatibility and efficiency. The company has made the strategic decision to develop its product portfolio and is in the process of manufacturing electric vehicle chargers. This product has been developed after conducting extensive market research and identifying the need for such offerings in the industry. We believe that the introduction of this new product will enable us to capture additional market share and drive our Companys profitability.

c. Outlook - The electrical components sector is essential in a world where technology is constantly developing. The industry needs to expand and be supported by efficient supply chains to produce the immediately available supply of electrical and electronic devices that customers today demand. The Electrical Components Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $1383.94 billion by 2026. Electrical components of diversified ranges are imperative to several industries as they are responsible for controlling currents or voltages and several other long-running advantages. The growth of the Electrical Components Industry is influenced by a number of prominent factors, such as the rising penetration of industrial loT for digital twins and advancements in semiconductor technology. The overall expansion of the electronic components market in recent years is anticipated to be driven by the rising use of the Internet of Things and automotive technologies in electronic devices. In addition, an increase in the use of the Internet of Things in homes, offices, factories, and other settings, as well as in telecommunications, domestic electronics, and commercial electronics, are some of the other causes boosting demand for electronic components. In the forecast period, the growing demand for these components from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will present a significant opportunity for the market for electronic components across the globe.

2. Opportunities:

i. Industry growth and under penetration: Electricals and consumer durables categories are still under penetrated and poised for strong growth on the back of increasing urbanisation and personal disposable income. Further, Electrical, Automobile and Irrigation Components are under penetrated in India vis-a-vis developed nations. Company will continue to drive growth and penetration in the coming years.

ii. Increasing electrification: Government efforts towards enhanced power availability is continually increasing electrification in semi-urban and rural areas, along with stable electricity supply in urban areas. This has translated into better demand for electrical and consumer durable products in new and existing markets.

iii. Infrastructure expansion: The governments strong focus on infrastructure expansion including highway construction, railway modernisation and airport additions is expected to create demand for electrical goods.

iv. Favourable demographics: While the world is rapidly aging, Indias population is among the youngest globally. With a median age of less than 29 years and 67% of the population in the working age group of 15-64 years this is a key demographic dividend for India.

v. Established track record and status as approved vendor with leading MNCs gives us huge opportunity to supply them with new products and also tap similar opportunities with other leading players.

vi. Product Portfolio: Caters to growing electrical component industry with scope for offering products to other industries also viz. electrical, automobile and irrigation. Further, by increasing in infrastructures development in India is creating opportunities for electrical components sector.

vii. Demand for electrical components and allied products is expected to grow in the coming years due to industrial development besides installation and replacement demand from consumer electrical sector.

3. Risk and Concern:

i. Economic slowdown: Slowdown in the Indian economy due to global developments could adversely impact growth in the short-term.

ii. Supply Chain: In case of manufacturing companies and its projects are typically time, cost and quality sensitive, leaving little room for delays. Thereby manufacturers cannot deliver on their promises because of a supply chain stall risk losing out on thousands of crores in potential revenue and profit. For managing this type of risk and continues supply of raw material, our company has established commercial relations with reputed suppliers.

iii. Prices of Raw material: Due to volatile and unstable global markets have widespread implications for manufacturing organisations and unexpected fluctuations in raw material price levels, unforeseen obstacles are destabilising supply chains and making it difficult for manufacturers to meet customer needs. Accordingly, change in the price of raw materials raises the cost of production. Our company manages this risk by entering in to the supply agreement with the suppliers.

iv. Exchange Rate Risk: Changes in exchange rates impact both the cost of raw materials and production, especially, if suppliers and customers are located in foreign countries. Currency fluctuations are increasingly volatile and difficult to predict.

v. Government Policy: Changes in the Government Policy could adversely affect economic conditions in India generally and our business in particular.

vi. Government Duties: Taxes and other levies imposed by the Government of India or other State Governments, as well as other financial policies and regulations, may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

vii. Power disruptions: Any impact on power distribution and electricity delivery can impact the demand for electrical products. Availability of stable and quality power supply continues to be an important factor for the industrys growth prospects.

viii. Lockdowns & containments: Market closures such as those experienced in the year under review will adversely impact the revenue-generation capability, growth and profitability of the business.

4. Segment-Wise Performance

The Company is engaged in the business of design and manufacturing of electrical, automobile and irrigation component which constitute single business segment in terms of Accounting Standard 17 on Segment Reporting. Accordingly, there is no other business segments to be reported under Accounting Standard 17.

5. Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

The Company maintains an adequate and effective Internal Control System, equivalent with its size and complexity. It believes that these systems provide, among other things, a reasonable assurance that transactions are executed with management authorization.

It also ensures that they are recorded in all material respects to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with established accounting principles, along with the assets of the Company being adequately safeguarded against significant misuse or loss. The Company promotes the highest ethical standards and ensures that the work culture in no way conflicts with business interests.

The internal audit team of the Company independently reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and strengthens the control measures and shares its observations with the management for corrective action.

6. Financial Performance

The details of the financial performance are appearing in the financial statements attached to this Annual Report.

Key Financial Highlights -

(Amount In Lakhs) PARTICULARS 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operation (Net) 32,226.27 25,337.63 Other Income Total Revenue Income 618.37 32,844.64 493.41 25,831.04 Expenditure 30,149.21 24,664.42 Profit Before Tax 2,695.43 1,166.62 Profit After Tax 1,945.56 842.07

Your Company had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year.

Key Financial Ratio:

Sr. No. Particulars FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Between Current and Reporting Period in % 1 Current Ratio, 1.76 1.29 36.13 2 Debt-Equity Ratio, 0.52 0.91 -42.69 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio, 2.07 1.55 32.82 4 Return on Equity Ratio 11.49 9.15 25.56 5 Inventory turnover ratio, 3.57 2.55 39.79 6 Trade Receivables turnover ratio, 4.01 5.44 -26.22 7 Trade payables turnover ratio, 5.87 3.63 61.68 8 Net capital turnover ratio, 3.37 7.41 -54.59 9 Net profit ratio, 6.04 3.32 81.66 10 Return on Capital employed, 0.19 0.16 21.38 11 Return on Investment 6.16 3.52 75.10

Financial Highlight -

Particulars 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Sales Revenue 14,777.69 14,229.74 15,312.34 25,253.36 25,831.04 32,844.64 EBIDTA 1,863.14 1,581.86 2,045.96 2,626.63 2,803.12 4,451.40 PAT 734.19 468.01 590.56 765.13 842.07 1,945.56

7. Focus on Local Area and Beyond

Our Company shall continue to explore development opportunities in and around Jalgaon, Nashik and Pune (Maharashtra State) and also explore hubs in the nearby regions on case-by-case basis and company is in process to established new factories at Bangalore.

8. Strengthen Relationships with the Employees

The Companys relations with the employees continued to be cordial and harmonious with its employees. It Considers manpower as its assets and that people had been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. The Company acknowledge that its principal assets is it employees. The Company has continued its efforts in building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

9. Strengthen Relationships with Key Customers and Multiple Vendors

In order to continue delivering quality products to our key customers, our Company shall further strengthen its relationship with key vendor i. e. sub-contractors. Our Company is also working on strategy to develop more and more vendors who can deliver product and services in line with Companys philosophy and product offerings.

10. Human Resources

Human resource is considered as vital strength of the Company. There was unity of purpose among all level of employees i. e. continuously strive for the improvement in work practices & productivity. The Company believes in hiring new talents and encourages them to grow both at personal and professional levels through regular skill and personal development training.

The Company encourages a conducive work environment and aligns personal goals with Companys growth vision for a win-win situation. The employees are given ample recognition to keep them motivated by way of conducting various recreational activities and reward and recognition programmes.

1. Disclaimer Clause

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations are may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.