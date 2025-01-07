iifl-logo-icon 1
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,275.15
(4.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

151.3

141.19

146.82

119.54

yoy growth (%)

7.15

-3.83

22.82

1,714.63

Raw materials

-98.22

-90.08

-93.34

-77.39

As % of sales

64.91

63.79

63.57

64.74

Employee costs

-9.69

-10.45

-9.19

-8.02

As % of sales

6.4

7.4

6.26

6.71

Other costs

-24.74

-25.94

-26.6

-17.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.35

18.37

18.11

14.98

Operating profit

18.64

14.71

17.68

16.21

OPM

12.32

10.42

12.04

13.56

Depreciation

-6.42

-6.06

-5.6

-3.92

Interest expense

-5.84

-3.27

-2.85

-4.47

Other income

1.81

1.09

0.94

0.28

Profit before tax

8.18

6.48

10.17

8.1

Taxes

-2.27

-1.8

-2.82

-2.19

Tax rate

-27.81

-27.82

-27.82

-27.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.9

4.68

7.34

5.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.9

4.68

7.34

5.9

yoy growth (%)

26.18

-36.25

24.36

3,301.36

NPM

3.9

3.31

5

4.93

