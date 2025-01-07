Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
151.3
141.19
146.82
119.54
yoy growth (%)
7.15
-3.83
22.82
1,714.63
Raw materials
-98.22
-90.08
-93.34
-77.39
As % of sales
64.91
63.79
63.57
64.74
Employee costs
-9.69
-10.45
-9.19
-8.02
As % of sales
6.4
7.4
6.26
6.71
Other costs
-24.74
-25.94
-26.6
-17.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.35
18.37
18.11
14.98
Operating profit
18.64
14.71
17.68
16.21
OPM
12.32
10.42
12.04
13.56
Depreciation
-6.42
-6.06
-5.6
-3.92
Interest expense
-5.84
-3.27
-2.85
-4.47
Other income
1.81
1.09
0.94
0.28
Profit before tax
8.18
6.48
10.17
8.1
Taxes
-2.27
-1.8
-2.82
-2.19
Tax rate
-27.81
-27.82
-27.82
-27.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.9
4.68
7.34
5.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.9
4.68
7.34
5.9
yoy growth (%)
26.18
-36.25
24.36
3,301.36
NPM
3.9
3.31
5
4.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.