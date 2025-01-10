Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.61
15.12
15.12
15.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.77
76.93
68.26
61.88
Net Worth
169.38
92.05
83.38
77
Minority Interest
Debt
88.17
83.61
76.6
77.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.53
2.49
2.1
1.39
Total Liabilities
260.08
178.15
162.08
155.45
Fixed Assets
87.2
82.19
83.62
71.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.71
15.64
15.4
13.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
0
Networking Capital
123.42
72.56
60.85
61.85
Inventories
63.4
68.64
65.62
55.76
Inventory Days
134.51
Sundry Debtors
80.36
46.62
34.28
25.43
Debtor Days
61.34
Other Current Assets
35.42
18.48
14.51
13.54
Sundry Creditors
-37.63
-49.06
-37.96
-23.14
Creditor Days
55.82
Other Current Liabilities
-18.13
-12.12
-15.6
-9.74
Cash
11.69
7.75
2.21
8.46
Total Assets
260.08
178.14
162.08
155.44
