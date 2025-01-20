iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2,244.95
(3.32%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:28:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.15

-3.83

Op profit growth

26.65

-16.76

EBIT growth

43.8

-25.09

Net profit growth

26.19

-36.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.32

10.42

12.04

EBIT margin

9.27

6.91

8.87

Net profit margin

3.9

3.31

5

RoCE

9.51

7.72

RoNW

1.99

1.7

RoA

1

0.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.91

3.1

4.86

Dividend per share

1

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.34

-0.91

1.14

Book value per share

50.92

46.85

43.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.57

17.09

12.13

P/CEPS

-164.95

-58

51.35

P/B

1.11

1.13

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

7.58

9.1

7.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.82

-27.81

-27.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.96

63.32

Inventory days

114.11

96.12

Creditor days

-50.45

-55.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.39

-2.98

-4.56

Net debt / equity

0.89

0.9

0.66

Net debt / op. profit

3.7

4.33

2.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.91

-63.79

-63.57

Employee costs

-6.4

-7.4

-6.26

Other costs

-16.35

-18.37

-18.11

Spectrum Electr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.