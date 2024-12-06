|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|To consider other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12//11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters. Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|28 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2024
|11 Feb 2024
|Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 11, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters by the fund raising committee of the Company Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee Meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 107250 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on January 25, 2024
