Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2,249.25
(0.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:44 PM

Spectrum Electr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
To consider other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12//11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters. Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
Board Meeting7 May 202428 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Feb 202411 Feb 2024
Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 11, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters by the fund raising committee of the Company Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee Meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 107250 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on January 25, 2024

