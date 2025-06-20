SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹181.98
Prev. Close₹173.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹181.98
Day's Low₹181.98
52 Week's High₹173.32
52 Week's Low₹165.07
Book Value₹9.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)757.1
P/E13.16
EPS13.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
41.6
41.6
372.07
375.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.97
-40.53
-1,492.16
-1,357.39
Net Worth
-14.37
1.07
-1,120.09
-981.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
13.22
314.12
442.31
257.68
yoy growth (%)
-95.79
-28.98
71.65
-12.93
Raw materials
-17.5
-278.9
-296.67
-191.52
As % of sales
132.36
88.78
67.07
74.32
Employee costs
-4.55
-14.57
-15.59
-10.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-96.82
-98.7
-57.78
-141.27
Depreciation
-24.13
-28.1
-29.12
-26.57
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.14
0
Working capital
-56.07
71.25
-72.45
-159.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.79
-28.98
71.65
-12.93
Op profit growth
15.29
-128.7
792.43
-82.5
EBIT growth
1.56
-193.42
-401.08
-165.12
Net profit growth
222.41
181.08
-58.99
80.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,869
|65.79
|1,24,293.8
|474.63
|0.75
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,284.8
|64.43
|1,16,942.85
|674.5
|0.37
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
666.7
|104.71
|1,01,989.56
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|26.6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
247.2
|168.06
|86,024.38
|504.05
|0.2
|8,993.37
|72.12
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
62.53
|42.52
|84,919.85
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hulas Rahul Gupta
Company Secretary
Sonam Prasad
Director
VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI
Director
HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA
Managing Director
HITESH CHIMANLAL DOSHI
Director
Nilesh Gandhi
Additional Director
AMIT ASHOK PAITHANKAR
Additional Director
Mahesh R Chhabria
Director
Anita Jaiswal
Director
JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH
C-12 Friends Colony (East),
New Delhi - 110065
Tel: 91-11-26841375
Website: http://www.indosolar.co.in
Email: secretarial@indosolar.co.in, info@indosolar.co.in
44 Naraina Indl Are,
Phase I, Naraina,
New Delhi - 110028
Tel: 011-41410592/93/94
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Indosolar Ltd is a leading Indian manufacturer of solar photovoltaic cells. The company manufactures poly-crystalline solar photo-voltaic (SPV) cells from silicon wafers utilizing crystalline silicon ...
Read More
