Indosolar Ltd Share Price

181.98
(5.00%)
Jun 20, 2025|10:39:54 AM

  • Open181.98
  • Day's High181.98
  • 52 Wk High173.32
  • Prev. Close173.32
  • Day's Low181.98
  • 52 Wk Low 165.07
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E13.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.71
  • EPS13.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)757.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indosolar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

181.98

Prev. Close

173.32

Turnover(Lac.)

2.4

Day's High

181.98

Day's Low

181.98

52 Week's High

173.32

52 Week's Low

165.07

Book Value

9.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

757.1

P/E

13.16

EPS

13.17

Divi. Yield

0

Indosolar Ltd Corporate Action

21 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Apr, 2025

arrow

11 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Indosolar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indosolar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jun, 2025|02:09 PM
Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 4.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indosolar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

41.6

41.6

372.07

375.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.97

-40.53

-1,492.16

-1,357.39

Net Worth

-14.37

1.07

-1,120.09

-981.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

13.22

314.12

442.31

257.68

yoy growth (%)

-95.79

-28.98

71.65

-12.93

Raw materials

-17.5

-278.9

-296.67

-191.52

As % of sales

132.36

88.78

67.07

74.32

Employee costs

-4.55

-14.57

-15.59

-10.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-96.82

-98.7

-57.78

-141.27

Depreciation

-24.13

-28.1

-29.12

-26.57

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.14

0

Working capital

-56.07

71.25

-72.45

-159.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.79

-28.98

71.65

-12.93

Op profit growth

15.29

-128.7

792.43

-82.5

EBIT growth

1.56

-193.42

-401.08

-165.12

Net profit growth

222.41

181.08

-58.99

80.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indosolar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,869

65.791,24,293.8474.630.753,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,284.8

64.431,16,942.85674.50.373,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

666.7

104.711,01,989.56275.490.192,563.426.6

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

247.2

168.0686,024.38504.050.28,993.3772.12

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

62.53

42.5284,919.851,174.2603,561.324.05

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indosolar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hulas Rahul Gupta

Company Secretary

Sonam Prasad

Director

VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI

Director

HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA

Managing Director

HITESH CHIMANLAL DOSHI

Director

Nilesh Gandhi

Additional Director

AMIT ASHOK PAITHANKAR

Additional Director

Mahesh R Chhabria

Director

Anita Jaiswal

Director

JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH

Registered Office

C-12 Friends Colony (East),

New Delhi - 110065

Tel: 91-11-26841375

Website: http://www.indosolar.co.in

Email: secretarial@indosolar.co.in, info@indosolar.co.in

Registrar Office

44 Naraina Indl Are,

Phase I, Naraina,

New Delhi - 110028

Tel: 011-41410592/93/94

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Indosolar Ltd is a leading Indian manufacturer of solar photovoltaic cells. The company manufactures poly-crystalline solar photo-voltaic (SPV) cells from silicon wafers utilizing crystalline silicon ...
Read More

Reports by Indosolar Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Indosolar Ltd share price today?

The Indosolar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indosolar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indosolar Ltd is ₹757.10 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indosolar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indosolar Ltd is 13.16 and 17.84 as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indosolar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indosolar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indosolar Ltd is ₹165.07 and ₹173.32 as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indosolar Ltd?

Indosolar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 162.15%, 3 Years at 254.21%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indosolar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indosolar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.00 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 4.94 %

